Dry supportive housing for men faces delays in Port Alberni

The new second-stage housing for men in recovery is not yet ready to take in residents, however, work continues behind the scenes to complete renovations and finish up programming plans.

The former Hummingbird Guest House, located at 5769 River Road in Port Alberni, was purchased by the Headwaters Therapeutic Recovery Society last year. The society is affiliated with Arrowsmith Baptist Church and some of their male parishioners wanted to find a way to help fellow men struggling with addiction.

In June 2026 retiree George Koning said he and a friend, Rod Grant, were talking about how people were still dying in the streets from addictions.

“It was the fall of 2024 when Rod called me and said he can’t stand it anymore – something has got to be done,” Koning shared.

The friends hatched a plan – a recovery house for men, something Port Alberni lacks. It would be a dry house, a place where men already sober can live up to two years with supports to maintain their sobriety.

The new home will be called Headwaters. It is billed as a Christian non-profit organization dedicated to transforming lives through faith, compassion, and community.

“Our mission is to provide a supportive and Christ-centered environment for men seeking recovery from addiction through our residential program,” states the initiative’s website.

“We’re trying to get guys truly free, fully healed and out of the revolving door,” said Jonathan Neufeld, Headwaters Therapeutic Recovery Society’s secretary.

For the past year renovations have transformed the former B&B-style property to a 10-bed second-stage home for men coming out of treatment centres.

For men considering Headwaters as second stage housing, it is important to know that safety is of utmost importance.

“At Headwaters, we operate a recovery home that offers a safe, structured, and nurturing space exclusively for men committed to their sobriety journey. These men have already achieved at least three months of sobriety before entering this second-stage housing,” says the Headwaters website.

They go on to say that residents receive personalized support, including access to counseling, Bible-based teachings, life skills training, and fellowship opportunities - all aimed at empowering them to rebuild their lives and sustain long-term recovery.

“Please note that to ensure the safety and well-being of our community, we do not house registered sex offenders or arsonists. Also, strict behavioral policies are in place to ensure we remain good neighbors,” says the society.

Before it can operate, the property needs to be rezoned by the municipal government, and the society must meet some requirements of the provincial government before residents can move in. The process has been slowed down by the municipal and provincial elections that occurred in October.

Neufeld says Headwaters Therapeutic Recovery Society set up information tables at a couple of Port Alberni events over the summer that drew positive attention. People want to know when men can begin moving in.

“We are encouraged (by the attention) and people want to help, but we have to be patient,” Neufeld said.

The processes for rezoning and meeting funding requirements are slow. He hopes that things will pick up again once the new city council and provincial government representatives are settled in.

In the meantime, the society is looking to put finishing touches on the property and to furnish the rooms. Program facilitators are busy planning and training for the first residents.

When running, the facility will collect rent from its residents through British Columbia’s Community Care and Assisted Living Act, which regulates assisted living residences and community care facilities. It will also rely on donations to operate.

The Headwaters Board of Directors invites people to learn more about their mission, programs, or how to get involved. Call 778-421-8023 or info@headwatersalberni.ca for more information.

“We would be honored to share more about our work and explore opportunities for collaboration,” they said.