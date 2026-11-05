Tla-o-qui-aht Tribal Parks program gains momentum, with 167 Tofino businesses participating

If you were one of the over 600,000 visitors who spent time in Tofino this summer, you might have met Tla-o-qui-aht Tribal Parks guardian Tattuuskulth (Tatt) Charlie.

For the first time since the program began in 2008, the guardians had a table in front of the municipal building in downtown Tofino to give visitors a tutorial about who they are and how they are caring for the ḥaḥuułi (territory).

“We talked to thousands of people. It was so amazing. Some people had never met an Indigenous person,” said Charlie, a Tla-o-qui-aht member whose father's side hails from the house of Naawasim in the village of hup̓icatḥ (Opitsaht).

“It was a new thing for the guardians. Normally, we are out picking up garbage, rebuilding trails or all these other sorts of things. It was a nice little twist for our program to be at a stage where we can now share our victories and even talk about some of the trials and tribulations we are going through,” he said.

Charlie’s salary, alongside 10 other guardians and junior guardians on the payroll, is funded by the Tla-o-qui-aht Tribal Parks Allies program. Established in 2018, the Allies program is a network of local businesses that collect a voluntary one per cent “Responsible Visitor Fee” from their customers on behalf of Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation.

In 2026, 167 Allies contributed $490,817 towards the program, boosting the total funds collected to over $2 million. To date, the Allies’ contributions have funded kelp restoration, salmon enhancement, trail building, wildlife monitoring, Indigenous knowledge exchanges and more.

This was also the first year that the District of Tofino included information about the Tribal Parks Allies program in their business licence renewal process. There were about 790 business licences issued in 2026, according to the district, a number that includes upwards of 300 short-term rentals.

Parks Canada is making it a requirement for businesses to sign a protocol agreement with Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation in order to obtain a business license to operate within the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve, according to the Tla-o-qui-aht Tribal Parks 2026 report.

“From a business perspective, it’s a great act of reconciliation,” said Tofino Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Graydon Clerk. “The Tribal Parks guardian program not only helps the environment here but also it’s a great way to learn about the history and traditional First Nations practices.”

One, none or both?

Some businesses don’t participate in the Allies program, opting instead to charge guests a one per cent “Sustainability Fee” that is privately managed by the West Coast Sustainable Tourism Association (WCSTA).

Founded in 2021 by Crystal Cove Beach Resort, Long Beach Lodge and the Wickaninnish Inn, the WCSTA currently has about 10 hotels and distributes grants to a variety of community projects, such as: the Tofino Legion roof replacement, Clayoquot Sound Theatre renovations and the elementary school breakfast program.

“The concept of Tribal Parks is excellent, but for us we wanted to have a bit of a larger horizon and support a wide variety of stakeholders,” said Charles McDiarmid, WCSTA vice president and managing director of the Wickaninnish Inn.

“I don’t see this as a competition at all. I just see it as options for people to consider. You can donate to one, you can donate to both or you don’t have to donate to any. It’s a free country. I applaud anyone who donates to either. I just see them as equally as important and both are giving back to the communities,” he said.

Tla-o-qui-aht has criticized the WCSTA sustainability fee. They say it operates “outside of the Tla-o-qui-aht laws, protocols and regional partnerships that make up our shared path forward.”

McDiarmid said they have not donated to any Tribal Parks projects, although some of their grants, like the after-school cultural revitalization language program and the youth ocean leadership camp hosted by mułaa Rising Tide Surf Society, directly benefitted Tla-o-qui-aht members. Information on WCSTA granting procedures was not available.

Riann McCreesh is the manager of The Maq Hotel and Duffin Cove Hotel. The two properties have been charging a one per cent “Sustainability fee” since 2022, and as of this September, McCreesh says both hotels now also collect a one per cent “Responsible Visitor Fee”, or “Tribal Park fee” as they call it, on their total reservation costs.

McCreesh shared that becoming a Tribal Parks Ally shows that the businesses are invested in the community and the environment.

“I would definitely urge the other Tofino businesses to look into it and hop on board as well,” she said.

The extra two per cent in fees is on top of five per cent GST, eight per cent PST and Tofino’s three per cent Municipal and Regional District Tax (MRDT).

“We haven’t had anyone had a negative reaction about it. Once it’s explained, people are on board. Everyone seems to be happy to participate. Both (fees) are super important in keeping all of Tofino the way it is,” said McCreesh.

Tourism Tofino recently launched the Tla-o-qui-aht Tribal Park Allies Pass mobile program, which rewards folks for visiting Allied businesses. Stopping by three participating businesses gets people a Tla-o-qui-aht Tribal Parks sticker and check-ins to six business earns a tote.