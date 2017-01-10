Assisting Ahousaht students access higher education

Ahousaht —

Cermaq Canada has awarded their 2016 scholarships to 20 Ahousaht First Nation students, assisting them in achieving the post-secondary education they need to follow their career dreams.

As part of the Ahousaht/Cermaq protocol agreement commitment, Cermaq Canada in December allocated the annualscholarships to 20 students studying all over British Columbia in a wide variety of programs.

Students are training to work in business, early childhood education, as paramedics and nurses, digital film-makers, or in eco-tourism.

“We believe that education is the key to success and admire your diligence and dedication in furthering your studies,” said Laurie Jensen, Cermaq Canada’s Communications and Corporate Sustainability Director.

“On behalf of all the staff at Cermaq Canada, we wish you all the best in your studies and hope you enjoy a passionate and successful career.”

Keenan Andrew is one of the Ahousaht First Nation recipients. Keenan recently graduated from Camosun College with a Community, Family and Child Studies Program diploma. He is now at the University of Victoria working on a Bachelor’s Degree in Child and Youth Care.

He knows exactly what he’s going to do when he graduates.

“Upon completing my undergrad, my fiancée and I are going to start up our own group for aboriginal children that are at risk and in foster care,” he said last year after receiving his first scholarship.

Andrew was thrilled to be selected again this year for another scholarship.

“I feel so blessed to receive another scholarship this year and it reaffirms that with hard work and great dedication that I can achieve amazing things,” he said.

Cermaq works closely with the Ahousaht Education Authority in administering these scholarships and appreciates their support and the encouragement they give to the students.

Additional Cermaq Scholarship winners (all from Ahousaht)

Alanda Atleo, Cosmo Atleo-Louie, Anita Campbell, Corissa-Lee Campbell, Janice Campbell, Sabrina Campbell, Marcellus Charlie, Peter Charlie, Olla Daniel, Natalee Dennis, Angeline Dennis, Cindy Dennis, Andrea Frank, Adrienne Joe, Courtenay Louie, Renneth Louie, Nancy Lucas, Daphne Robinson, Shezell-Rae Sam.