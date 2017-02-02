Huu-ay-aht family makes donation to Alberni Athletic Association

Port Alberni —

Members of Huu-ay-aht’s Cook family presented a cheque for $4,290 to the Alberni Athletic Association at a board meeting on Feb. 1 at the Alberni Athletic Hall.

According to association board member Sherry Cook, her friends and family presented the cheque to association President Larry Spencer. The funds are to be used to offset the cost of building and grounds maintenance and sporting equipment maintenance.

“For three generations the Cook family has been able to use the Athletic Hall for sports and we want other families to have the same opportunities we had,” said Cook.

With donated money from fundraisers, the association is able to offset the cost of maintenance and keep hall rental costs down for the users.

“We all use the hall,” said Cook ,adding that it’s a community hall that people use for events like tournaments, gatherings, potlatches and even funerals.

This is the fourth annual fundraiser Cook and her family members have undertaken to support the facility. Along with Susan Cook in Lillooet, Hazel Cook in Alert Bay and other family members, the group has put together raffle prizes like trips to Disney or Vegas. They’ve raffled off weekend getaways to Vancouver for professional sports events.

“Over the past four years we’ve donated $12,000 to the Alberni Athletic Hall,” said Cook.

Built in 2010 after the previous hall burned to the ground, the athletic hall is run by a board made up of dedicated volunteers and is a registered Canadian charity.

They are always looking for more volunteers to join the AAA Board of directors. Their next Annual General Meeting is on April 8.

Cook says they will soon host another fundraiser; a golf tournament in May 2017.