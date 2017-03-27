Ahous Fuel Station open for business

Ahousaht boat and vehicle owners. The new Ahous fuel station is open daily from 8 a.m. to 6p.m. Closed for lunch noon to 1p.m.
Come on down and get your gas or diesel
Gas $1.21
Diesel $1.29
Please bring status cards (for our tax purposes)
We do accept Cash, Debit, Visa or Mastercard.
We also have some of the following for sale:
$1.50 Coffee
$1.00 Pop
$1.00 Chips
$1.50 Chocolate
$1.00 water
$4.00 Monster
AA batteries
AAA batteries
Emergency candles
:arge & small flashlights
Different types of oils, brake fluid...etc
chuu kleco kleco
