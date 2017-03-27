Ahous Fuel Station open for business

Ahousaht —

Ahousaht boat and vehicle owners. The new Ahous fuel station is open daily from 8 a.m. to 6p.m. Closed for lunch noon to 1p.m.

Come on down and get your gas or diesel

Gas $1.21

Diesel $1.29

Please bring status cards (for our tax purposes)

We do accept Cash, Debit, Visa or Mastercard.

We also have some of the following for sale:

$1.50 Coffee

$1.00 Pop

$1.00 Chips

$1.50 Chocolate

$1.00 water

$4.00 Monster

AA batteries

AAA batteries

Emergency candles

:arge & small flashlights

Different types of oils, brake fluid...etc

chuu kleco kleco

More photos: