Judith Sayers voted in as next NTC president

A new president has been voted to lead the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council, with Dr. Judith Sayers winning over incumbent Debra Foxcroft.

The results were announced on Monday, Sept. 25 at Maht Mahs gym in Port Alberni. Sayers garnered 59 votes while Foxcroft got 24 from NTC society members during the hours leading up to the announcement of results by Electoral Officer Maureen Thomas. There were no spoiled ballots.

“I am awed and I am humbled at the faith you have in me to lead the Nuu-chah-nulth in this way,” said Sayers to the AGM delegation, recognizing the contributions of Foxcroft and outgoing Vice-President Ken Watts. “I have to thank Deb and Ken and all of the other leaders who have been building onto our Nuu-chah-nulth house and building us up over the years.”

Sayers brings decades of experience advocating for First Nations rights to her new role over the next four-year term, in which she will serve the 14 Nuu-chah-nulth nations based along the west side of Vancouver Island. There are nearly 10,000 registered Nuu-chah-nulth citizens, according to the NTC’s most recent count.

“I’m going to promise to work as hard as I can for the Nuu-chah-nulth people,” said Sayers. “I am going to listen to our people, to our leaders, take your advice and direction and be a strong voice for Nuu-chah-nulth people across this country - and internationally if we have to.”

For 14 years Sayers was elected chief of the Hupacasath First Nation, and has worked in international forums promoting First Nations rights and title. With 18 years of experience practicing law in Alberta and British Columbia, Sayers served on the Aboriginal Economic Development Board and was the political executive for the First Nations Summit. She is an adjunct professor at the University of Victoria’s Peter Gustavson School of Business and the School of Environmental Studies, and has recently worked as a strategic advisor to First Nations and corporations with Clean Energy BC.

“I do believe that it is a new era. We have to go to the government with what we believe reconciliation is,” said Sayers at the AGM. “I want to call on all of you to work with me. We have a team and there’s so much expertise and knowledge in this room.”

After the votes were announced Foxcroft, a member of the Tseshaht First Nation, was recognized for her term as NTC president. Her work over the last four years includes successfully negotiating more funding for the family and child services agency Usma and securing support from the provincial government for the NTC to host the Nuu-chah-nulth Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Gathering earlier in September.

She spoke to the AGM delegation surrounded by her family.

“I have been very honoured and proud to have represented you over the past four years,” said Foxcroft. “I didn’t do this work for myself. I did this work for my children and my grandchildren, your children, your grandchildren and our families and our communities. I did the best I could with the skills and knowledge I have.”

A candidate has yet to step forward to replace the outgoing vice-president. Ken Watts opted to not pursue another term after serving as vice-president for five years, but will be in an advisory role for the next month. A byelection for the next NTC vice-president has been scheduled for Oct. 30.