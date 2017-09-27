Port Alberni Friendship Center elects 4 new board members

The Port Alberni Friendship Center Society has elected four new board members at their Sept. 26 Annual General Meeting. The eight-member board - with two appointed youth representatives - serve two-year terms. Elections are held every year, as terms end for half of the board members while the other four have one year left in their terms on the board.

PAFC Society members and the community were invited to a roast beef dinner followed by AGM business. Nominations for PAFC Board of Directors were made, followed immediately by voting.

Outgoing PAFC Board members are Wally Samuel, who served as Vice Chair, Marie Samuel, Brittany Johnson and Kelly Sport. Wally Samuel and Marie Samuel did not run in the election. Brittany Johnson and Kelly Sport were re-elected for another four-year term.

Newly elected board members are Vanessa Sim and Danielle Sam.

The PAFC Board of Directors will name two youth representatives to serve on the board at a later meeting.

The 2017 PAFC Board of Directors includes Chairman Richard Samuel, Brittany Johnson, John Barney, Violet Wishart, Sharean Van Volsen, Kelly Sport, Vanessa Sim and Danielle Sam.

The Port Alberni Friendship Center, a non-profit society, was established in the mid-1960s to provide services to urban Aboriginal people.

Their services include addictions counseling, legal information, some public health services, daycare, as well as recreation opportunities, crafts, culture in a welcoming drop-in atmosphere.