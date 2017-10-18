Leading examples honoured at AGM

Sept. 25 was a proud night for those in attendance at Maht Mahs in Port Alberni, as several individuals were recognized for the leading roles they took in progressing the lives of Nuu-chah-nulth-aht.

Eight people were honoured for their unique legacies and given plaques of recognition, as approved by the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council, during the NTC’s two-day Annual General Meeting in late September.

“My father used to say there’s three types of people,” said co-host and former NTC vice-president Ken Watts. “There’s those who float around and don’t really do much, there’s those who push others down so they can stay afloat themselves, and then there’s swimmers - people who are willing to swim for their community and their people. I think that we need to make sure that we lift up those people.”

Julia Lucas was the first to be recognized, days after the passing of her husband Simon Lucas, for a lifetime of sharing traditional teachings with fellow Hesquiaht and Nuu-chah-nulth people.

Hesquiaht Chief Councillor Richard Lucas noted Lucas’s role in preserving the language of her ancestors, including a job she was given in Hot Springs Cove.

“We hired Julia as a teacher in the school to teach language,” he said, adding that she has also been a reliable source of traditional knowledge for potlatches and fishing. “We need to save that. We’re hoping some of our younger ladies will grasp a little bit of what she has to help families go through what they need to go through.”

Actor Duane Howard of the Mowachaht Muchalaht First Nation was honoured for his achievements on the silver screen and the inspiration he has provided to other Nuu-chah-nulth-aht. Howard is best known for his portrayal of an indigenous chief in the 2015 Hollywood film The Revenant, which sent him to attend the Academy Awards.

“The very best thing was being proud to be Nuu-chah-nulth on that red carpet,” he said. “I look forward to the things I’m going to accomplish throughout the day. And when I accomplish something, I look forward again.”

Howard noted his 31 years of sobriety; the last drink he had was at Main Street and Hastings Avenue in Vancouver’s notorious Downtown Eastside.

“You have it in you to succeed,” he said. “You have all the support here, everything you want in life is right in front of you, but let go of those fears.”

Dr. Don Hall was the only non-Nuu-chah-nulth person honoured on Sept. 25, as the tribal council’s former fisheries manager headed into retirement after 25 years of service.

Sayers commented on Hall’s years of advocacy for Nuu-chah-nulth fisheries.

“It’s one of our most precious resources, and I think that Don has helped us maintain our right,” she said.

Hall played a role in the Ahousaht et al. court case, which entails the rights of five Nuu-chah-nulth nations to catch and sell fish found in their territories. Ahousaht members gave Hall a fish plaque for his input in the extended court battle.

“Deep down Don worked his butt off for Nuu-chah-nulth,” said Kiista (Keith Atleo). “One day you’re going to be a part of stories at the tribal council table.”

“You also taught us some of the boring technical fishery talk,” he added.

Phil Mack of the Toquaht Nation was recognized for the example he has set over a career on the rugby field. Mack competed for years internationally representing Canada, and has also visited Port Alberni on numerous occasions to teach rugby to First Nations children.

“Nuu-chah-nulth is about family, about community and achieving your dream,” said Sayers to Mack. “It’s great that you dreamed so high, and you achieved it.”

Mack spoke of the importance of encouraging children to be physically active.

“I do want to see more activity in our communities,” he said. “I think that’s a very important part, encompassing health and wellness.”

The topic then turned to preserving the Nuu-chah-nulth mother tongue as Benson and Hilda Nookemis were honoured for their years of teaching traditional language. After speaking for a few minutes in Nuu-chah-nulth, Benson asked the audience how many people understood what he just said. Seven people raised their hands, leading Benson to recount when he listened to older people from across Nuu-chah-nulth territories speak during his childhood.

“We knew where they were from because of the dialects that they spoke - that’s how it was when I first came to this hall,” he said. “Our language is who we are and we really need to be rededicating ourselves to learning it.”

Benson noted that when he first came to the Alberni Indian Residential School as a child he didn’t speak English.

“It took me four years to learn English,” he said. “There’s no reason why you people here, four years from now, shouldn’t be able to speak your language.”

For his role in promoting Nuu-chah-nulth culture Tim Paul was granted a plaque. The Hesquiaht artist has created works that were exhibited internationally, and for years oversaw commissions of totem pole carvings at the Royal British Columbia Museum.

“I’m sure there’s probably a Tim Paul piece in every one of our homes,” said Sayers.

Paul credited his family for giving him strength in his life, starting with his grandfather and grandmother’s “insurmountable love.”

“She prepared me very well going into Christie Indian Residential School,” he said. “They gave everything they had to make sure they put themselves inside you so that you go to school well prepared and you can take anything on in a good way.”

“If we begin to understand who we are, then we understand that the greatest art in the whole world is the art of giving,” added Paul.

Charlie Cootes Sr. was the final person recognized for his legacy of leadership to the Uchuklesaht Tribe and Nuu-chah-nulth-aht. Cootes is currently the Uchuklesaht’s legislative chief.

Ken Watts noted Cootes’s role in negotiating the Ma-nulth treaty for the Uchuklesaht, Huu-ay-aht, Ucluelet, Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Chek’tles7et’h and Toquaht nations.

“It wouldn’t have happened without Charlie’s involvement,” said Watts.

“You’ve been a fighter for your people and you’ve moved your agenda forward,” added Sayers.

Cootes recalled when he was asked years ago to take a leadership role in his community.

“You have to love what you do in order to stick with it, but you also have to develop a thick skin along the way, because if you don’t you’re not going to last very long,” he said.

Cootes noted that lessons can be learned from those honoured over the evening.

“I’ve listened to all the people who were recognized,” he said. “They have an awesome bank of knowledge that our people and our young people can learn from and take inspiration from.”