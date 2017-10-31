NTC staff strut Halloween costumes

Staff at the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council’s main office celebrated Halloween Tuesday with a lively costume display. Other employees voted for their favourites, with Simon Read earning first prize as Super Mario, followed by Brenda Read as Medusa, Andrea Pettigrew as a broken doll and Melissa Bordel’s portrayal of a patient with a bare bum.

Pictured are Arlene Bill and Simon Read, Rory Rickwood and Vicki McMillan, Melissa Bordel and Deborah Skelhorne, Randy Ginger, Brenda Read and Erma Robinson, as well as Andrea Pettigrew,