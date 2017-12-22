Holiday gathering brings warmth to residential school survivors and their families

On Thursday, Dec. 21 the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council’s Teechuktl Mental Health department hosted a gathering for former residential school students and their families at Maht Mahs.

The school break in December was a difficult time for many of the former students, as most were not able to leave and spend time with their families, according to NTC mental health. For the second year in a row, the event aimed to uplift former residential school students and their families by providing a venue for new holiday memories.