Uchucklesaht host education and career fair

On Wednesday (March 28) the Uchucklesaht Tribe held an education and career fair at Maht Mahs in Port Alberni.

With the goal of encouraging citizens to pursue education and careers, the event presented setups for a dozen service providers, plus four self-care booths. Presenters included the Port Alberni Friendship Center, the RCMP, INEO Employment Services, Uu-a-thluk (the NTC’s fisheries department), the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council’s Child and Youth Services and the Alberni Valley Employment Services. Funding for the event came from the First Nations and Inuit Youth Employment Strategy.