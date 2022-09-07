Join Songhees Nation on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation to celebrate traditions and culture.

The South Island Powwow is an opportunity to recognize Survivors and their families in the spirit of reconciliation. Through song and dance, we will celebrate traditional Indigenous cultures and resiliency.

We believe September 30th is a day to reflect on and celebrate our culture. For this reason, we will only be hosting intertribal dance groups, with no competition. We will sing and dance together, not against one another. This is a time to memorialize our past and future.

https://www.songheesnation.ca/south-island-powwow

Date: September 30, 2022

Location: Royal Athletic Park, Victoria BC

FREE ADMISSION

Gates open at 10am

Grand Entry at 12pm & 6pm