2025/26 Graduation and Scholarship Ceremonies

Where: Alberni District Secondary School, 4000 Roger St. Port Alberni.

Scholarship Ceremony: June 5. Doors open at 3.30pm, dinner at 4.30pm and ceremony starts at 6.00pm

Graduation Ceremony: June 6. Doors open at 1.30pm, ceremony at 2.30pm and dinner at 4.30pm

Nations participating in the ceremonies are:

Ditidaht, Ehattesaht-Chinekint. Hesquiaht, Hupacasath, Kyuquot/Checleseht, Mowachaht/Muchalaht, Nuchatlaht, Tla-o-qui-aht, Toquaht and Tseshaht.

*All trades and vocational program graduates please contact the NETP office to confirm attendance 250.723.1331

For more information please contact Laurissa Lucas at 250.724.5757