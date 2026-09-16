Tla-o-qui-aht National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Event Date

to

 National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Where: Tin Wis Resort and Tsawaak Campground

When: Sept 30th, 2026

Featuring:  Survivors March 9:30 am from Village Green to Tin Wis

  • Survivors March 9:30 am from Village Green to Tin Wis
  • Carving presentation with ƛ̓iḥpik Hjalmer Wenstob
  • Storytelling with kaamatḥ Levi Martin
  • ƛaʔuukʷiʔatḥ Makers Market
  • Weaving tutorials
  • Song Sharing
  • Community BBQ
  • Culture Night and more

To support or volunteer email: tribaladmin@tla-o-qui-aht.org

 

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