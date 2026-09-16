Tla-o-qui-aht National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Where: Tin Wis Resort and Tsawaak Campground

When: Sept 30th, 2026

Featuring: Survivors March 9:30 am from Village Green to Tin Wis

Survivors March 9:30 am from Village Green to Tin Wis

Carving presentation with ƛ̓iḥpik Hjalmer Wenstob

Storytelling with kaamatḥ Levi Martin

ƛaʔuukʷiʔatḥ Makers Market

Weaving tutorials

Song Sharing

Community BBQ

Culture Night and more

To support or volunteer email: tribaladmin@tla-o-qui-aht.org