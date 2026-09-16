Tla-o-qui-aht National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Event Date
to
National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Where: Tin Wis Resort and Tsawaak Campground
When: Sept 30th, 2026
Featuring: Survivors March 9:30 am from Village Green to Tin Wis
- Survivors March 9:30 am from Village Green to Tin Wis
- Carving presentation with ƛ̓iḥpik Hjalmer Wenstob
- Storytelling with kaamatḥ Levi Martin
- ƛaʔuukʷiʔatḥ Makers Market
- Weaving tutorials
- Song Sharing
- Community BBQ
- Culture Night and more
To support or volunteer email: tribaladmin@tla-o-qui-aht.org