Vancouver Island Regional Library - Halloween Swap

Halloween Swap

We are now accepting donations of good condition or new Halloween costumes and decorations for our upcoming swap! Please ensure all items are clean, in working order and have all their pieces.

You can donte items in advance, 'shop' for new items for FREE during the event or BOTH!

Shopping the swap is a great way to get cstumes and decorations in a zero-waste and sustainable way!

DROP OFF DATES: Sept 27 - Oct 9

SWAP EVENT: Saturday October 10, 2026 @ 1:00pm - 3:00pm at the Port Alberni Public Library