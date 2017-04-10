Maht Mahs Gym was packed all weekend during the 2nd Annual Cancer Awareness Ball Hockey Tournament as fans and players joined together to support five cancer patients while having fun.

The tournament started in 2016 with a small core of volunteers who wanted to help people being treated for cancer and struggled with the associated travel expenses.

This year’s tournament was organized by Shae Doiron of Tseshaht and Lory and Judy Campbell of Ahousaht. The event was a resounding success thanks to all the generous donations and volunteers who worked to keep things running smoothly.

Games started on Friday, March 31 with eight men’s teams and three women’s teams battling for trophies.

Money was raised through team entry fees, T-shirt sales, concession and a dance.

Some of the trophies and other awards were donated by family members in memory of loved ones lost to cancer. Two of the trophies were dedicated to the memories of Edward ‘Squeak’ Campbell and Anita Shievink, who were beneficiaries of the first Cancer Awareness ball-hockey tournament.

The funds raised at the tournament are intended to assist the beneficiaries with their travel expenses for medical treatment.

Doiron says she became involved with the tournament because she has lost close family members to cancer.

“I lost both of my grandmas, Rosie Thomas and May McCarthy, to cancer, as well as my younger cousin Brandon Erickson, who all were very dear to my life,” she said.

Doiron had both of her grandmothers’ names on her jersey, as well as the number 3 which was Brandon's favorite jersey number. “Any sport I play that’s my number,” she said.

“Seeing the battle those three went through and feeling the struggle with them at the time, it gives me a good feeling to help others going through the same battle,” said Doiron.

This year there are five recipients accepting proceeds from the tournament. They are Vicki Hayes from Ahousaht, Sandra Lambert and Jacquie Watts from Tseshaht, Thomas Henderson and Paula Klatt from Port Hardy.

Each received $1,350 to help with expenses as they battle cancer.

The hosts, Doiron, Lory and Judy Campbell, wish to thank the volunteers Tammy Lucas, Kathy Lucas, Priscilla Sabbas-Watts and numerous others.

They also thank the teams for their generosity. Sandra Lambert’s Rack Pack came in first place in the men’s division. They generously donated their $1,000 winnings back to Sandra Lambert.

In the women’s division, team Grammies Gals won $200, which they donated back to the pot of proceeds going to all of the recipients.

They would also like to thank those that made generous donations to a great cause: Tseshaht First Nation donated $700, Tseshaht Market kept the concession fully stocked, and Ahousaht First Nation donated $500 in food for the concession.

Paul and Linda Rhodenizer donated $100; Lady Bird Engraving sponsored two last minute trophies and had provided trophies for the past two years. Robert Soderlund supplied shirts for the five beneficiaries and donated some shirts that were awarded to players.

Plans are already underway for next year’s tournament with names of potential recipients being forwarded to the organizers. They always welcome contributions of all types for next year’s tournament, from cash to food, or trophies, sponsorships or volunteers.

Men's division standings:

First place – Sandra Lambert's Rack Pack, sponsored by anonymous donor

Second place – The Expendables, sponsored by Jeannine Murphy in memory of Leon Murphy

Third place- Jun Jun Bros, sponsored by Jerrilyn Erickson in memory of Brandon Erickson

10 men's All-stars- shirts sponsored by tournament hosts:

Josh Fred – Thunder

Roger Fox – The Expendables

David Charlie – The Expendables

Randy Walkus – The Expendables

Kolby Antonelli – Jun Jun Bros

Tristan Walkus - Jun Jun Bros

Joshua Walkus - June Jun Bros

Chris Barker – Sandra Lambert’s Rack Pack

Brendon Peters – Sandra Lambert's Rack Pack

Roger Alphonse – Duncan

Stanley Lucas – Eagles

Ryan Sampson – Ladysmith Warriors

Top scorer men's division – Morgan Hassel, Eagles, prize sponsored by Aliza Sam in memory of Minnie Sam

Woman's division standings:

First place – G&N Bak Wams sponsored by anonymous donor

Second place – Grammies Gals sponsored by Ken and Priscilla Watts in memory of Eileen Haggard

Third place – Ladysmith Warriors sponsored by Sharon Fred in the name of cancer survivor Daniel Fred

Women's All-star shirts sponsored by Melissia Amos in memory of her late brother Clayton "Eagle" Jack Jr.

Ashley Tom – Grammies Gals

Alyssa Clarke – Grammies Gals

Bree-anna Henderson – G&N Bak Wams

Stephanie Daniels – Ladysmith Warriors

Amanda Elliot – Ladysmith Warriors

Deanna Seymour – Ladysmith Warriors

Top Scorer – Women’s Division – Ashley Tom, Grammie's Gals

Most Sportsman-like player prizes sponsored by Josh Goodwill and family

Woman's most sportsman-like player – Hailey Scow, G&N Bak Wams

Men's most sportsman-like player – Kayden Doiron of Sandra Lambert's Rack Pack

Woman's top defenceman – a player from G &N Bak Wams

Men's top defenceman – Chuck Doiron of Sandra Lambert's Rack Pack

MVP Hoodies sponsored by Marlene Dick and family

Woman's MVP – Bree-anna Henderson, G&N Bak Wams

Men’s MVP – Ray Charleson of Sandra Lambert's Rack Pack

Top goalies prizes sponsored by Shae Doiron



Woman's top goalie – Amanda Clair, G&N Bak Wams

Men's top goalie – Chris Lambert, Sandra Lambert's Rack Pack