Election for NTC president on Monday

The 2017 election for Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council President and Vice President will take place at the NTC AGM, Sept. 25, 2017 in Maht Mahs gym, Port Alberni.

According to Electoral Officer Maureen Thomas, there are two eligible candidates running for president. Debora Foxcroft, Tseshaht, is running for a second term. Her challenger is Judith Sayers, Hupacasath.

No applications have been received for the position of NTC Vice President, presently held by Ken Watts.

There will be an all candidates forum held Sept. 24 at the Barclay Hotel starting at 7 p.m.

NTC society members are eligible to vote in the election.

Both the president and vice-president serve a four-year term of office.

For voting, the first ballot will be held on September 25, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 am at the AGM polling station.

Counting of ballots will be held on September 25, 2017 from 10:30 am to 11 am at the AGM polling station

The electoral officer is Maureen Thomas.

The NTC candidates forum and Annual General Meeting will be available for viewing through live video broadcasts on the Ha-Shilth-Sa website.