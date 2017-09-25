Alberni District Secondary School hosts welcome feast
Angie Miller dishes out some blackberry cake with her granddaughter Miriah Mottishaw, a Grade 10 student at Alberni District Secondary School. (Eric Plummer photos)
On Thursday, Sept. 21 the Alberni District Secondary School marked the start of another school year by hosting its annual welcome feast for students and families. With a dinner of hot dogs, hamburgers, salmon and bannock, the event was organized with a focus on getting new Grade 8 students who are coming from smaller schools more comfortable with ADSS and better acquainted with staff. As one third of the school’s 1,200 students are aboriginal, the welcome feast brought a Nuu-chah-nulth presence, including the help of NCN education workers to hold the event.