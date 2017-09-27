Colonialism with blankets

Students at the Eighth Avenue Learning Centre participated in the KAIROS Blanket Exercise on Wednesday, Sept. 27, which illustrates how Europeans affected First Nations lands over the last two centuries. At the start of the interactive exercise blankets were fully spread across the floor, then were progressively folded up to become smaller and more separated, like reserves. At the end of the exercise students discussed its significance with Samuel, teacher Keith Holm and Ahousaht elder Cliff Atleo. (Holly Stocking photos)