Tseshaht host island elders luncheon

Tseshaht members played host to First Nations elders from all over Vancouver Island on a hot summer afternoon at Maht Mahs gym on June 20. Elder buses began arriving at the gym shortly before noon with elders from as far away as Saanich, Esquimalt, Cowichan Tribes, Chemainus and Nanaimo. There were also guests from Rainbow Gardens and neighboring Nuu-chah-nulth nations.

Organizer and Tseshaht member Hugh Braker graciously welcomed guests to Tseshaht territory. He joked that his nation was poor so they didn’t cook roast beef. He told the elders they would have to make do with fresh sockeye salmon and smoked black cod. The news was met with ‘oohs and aahs’ along with a round of applause.

Young volunteers served up plates of food and refreshments while Tseshaht drummers sang for the guests. Other volunteers stepped up to prepare the food, setup/clean the gym and provide assistance to the elders. There were plenty of door prizes and raffles, and fun was had by all.