NTC Golf tournament fundraiser for Tlu piich Games: Fun in the sun while raising money for Nuu-chah-nulth youth

Denise Titian, July 16, 2018

John Jack takes a swings at the annual Tlu-piich Golf Fundraiser tournament held July 13 at the Alberni Golf Club. The weather was perfect for an afternoon of swinging clubs, all in good fun for the benefit of Nuu-chah-nulth youth. Proceeds of the tournament and silent auction will go towards the annual Tlu-piich Games.

Port Alberni — 

Nine teams arrived at the Alberni Golf Club on Friday, July 13, to take part in the 9th annual ‘Swing fore’ Tlu piich tournament. The weather was beautiful and the players had a great time playing golf for a good cause.

Each team was made up of three or four players. They included teams from Tseshaht, two teams from Probyn Group of Companies, Kwispaa LNG, the Huu-ay-aht Group of Businesses, Meridian Forest Services, Haahuupayuk School, Tigh-Na-Mara Seaside Spa and Resort and Cermaq Canada.

Following an afternoon of golf was a dinner at Alberni Golf Club followed by a silent auction with prizes donated by various businesses and organizations.

The event was put together by Richard Samuel, Tlu piich Games coordinator, and his team.

The final tally of funds raised for the annual NTC Tlu piich Games is $17,739 from sponsorships, the golf tournament and auctions.

The results of the golf tournament are as follows:

 

Closest to the Hole, Ladies – Tineke Rodger

Closest to the Hole, Men’s – Eric Jensen

 

Longest Drive, Ladies – Tineke Rodger

Longest Drive, Men’s – Devin Cusson

 

3rd place – Haahuupayuk School and Tigh-Na-Mara Seaside Resort and Spa

2nd place – Probyn Group of Companies, Team 2

1st place – Cermaq Canada

 

Photo Gallery:

Team Tseshaht
Team Cermaq
Team Haahuupayak
Team Huu-ay-aht Group of Businesses
Team Kwispaa LNG
Team Meridian Forest Services
Team Probyn
The second Probyn team
Team Tigh-na-Mara
