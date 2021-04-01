Update: Clifton Johnston homicide - Port Alberni RCMP asks witness to come forward

In a statement issued Apr. 1, 2021, the Port Alberni RCMP ask that the person that found the body of Clifton Johnston early Saturday morning to contact them.

“As the investigation into Port Alberni’s recent homicide continues, investigators are now looking to speak with the man that first discovered the deceased in front of the Friendship Center on Saturday March 27th,” reads the statement.

It goes on to say that the man who discovered the body was walking southbound on the east sidewalk of 4th avenue at approximately 7:15 a.m., Saturday March 27th.

According to police, he was dressed in black and did not leave his contact information.

“Police believe he may have information crucial to this investigation, and are urging him to come forward,” reads the statement.

The Port Alberni RCMP are asking this man, or anyone who believes they know who he is, to please contact Sgt. Clayton Wiebe at (250) 723-2424 with the Port Alberni RCMP General Investigation Section.