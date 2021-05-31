Inactive grenade found on wharf in Gold River

RCMP have closed off the area around the municipal wharf at the end of Highway 28 in Gold River, after an inactive grenade was found.

The wharf sits across from the Mowachaht/Muchalaht boat launch.

While it’s being treated as if it could be active, “from all accounts of the history of this device, it’s inactive,” said Sgt. Kim Rutherford of the Nootka Sound RCMP.

Rutherford said RCMP suspect it came from a derelict boat and was left behind on the dock.

"Retired military or people that have general interest can obtain these devices once they've been deactivated,” she said. “We think that's probably what this is.”

A local resident notified RCMP, who have spent the past 12 hours investigating, said Rutherford.

“We're not letting anyone in and we've closed the area because we want to exercise extreme caution,” she said. “But we don't think it's as serious as it initially sounded when we got the call.”