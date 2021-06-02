Visitors welcomed back to the Broken Group Islands for the 2021 season

Nuu-chah-nulth nations have worked in partnership with Parks Canada to ensure the safe reopening of the Broken Group Islands for the 2021 visitor season.

The Broken Group Islands, in the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve, will be open to overnight visitors from June 4 to Sept. 30, 2021, as provincial health guidelines allow. Parks Canada, in collaboration with the Tseshaht First Nation, Toquaht Nation, Hupačasath First Nation, and the Uchucklesaht Tribe have implemented safety measures to protect the health of remote communities, Indigenous guardians (beachkeepers), visitors, and Parks Canada employees.

“Tseshaht Ha’wiih (hereditary Chiefs), council and members have a sacred responsibility to look after the hahoulthee (territory, and everything within it) of our Ha’wiih which includes the protection, safety, health and well-being of all those within it, including the Broken Group Islands,” said Ken Watts, elected chief council of the Tseshaht First Nation. “In alignment with our sacred responsibility of uu-a-thluk (taking care of), we worked hand-in-hand with Parks Canada to ensure appropriate conditions are put in place, including safe operating plans and other restrictions to ensure everyone is safe. COVID-19 is still here, and we must treat each other, the territory and the situation with iisaak (respect).”

Reservations opened on May 31 and campers can book their adventure by visiting reservation.pc.gc.ca or by calling 1-877-RESERVE (1-877-737-3783). All visitors are encouraged to check B.C.’s provincial travel restrictions (in place until at least June 15) in advance of making reservations; those whose plans do not respect the current travel restrictions will be asked to cancel their reservations.

Camping availability will be reduced in 2021, and advance reservations are required (no overnight guests without advanced reservations will be allowed). The Broken Group Islands are only accessible by boat or kayak.

According to a press release by Parks Canada, visitors should not expect the same experience as in previous years, due to COVID-19 restrictions. Before visiting, visitors are asked to plan ahead by researching the availability of access points, travel restrictions, and community protocols. Visitors are also asked to learn in advance whether First Nations villages are welcoming visitors prior to arrival.

Visitors should note, Secret Beach Campground Marina and Kayak Launch, in the Toquaht Nation Treaty Settlement lands, will remain closed until further notice. Launching for trips into the Broken Group Islands will not be possible from there. The Toquaht Nation community of Macoah is currently closed to non-residents.

Within the Broken Group Islands, Nettle, Keith, Effingham and Benson islands are closed to visitors until further notice, to protect the health and safety of the local community.

Access by Lady Rose Marine Services is not available to visitors until further notice.

Detailed information and future updates on overnight experiences in Pacific Rim National Park Reserve can be found online at pc.gc.ca/PacificRim.