Ahousaht couple launches food truck business

Most of the food trucks have packed up and gone home for the season, but there is one run by excited new owners that will continue to sell hot, fresh food at Clutesi Haven Marina over the winter.

Rob and Nellie Lindsay are the proud new owners of Mr. Potato food truck. The previous owners operated the food truck on Highway 4 and featured the potato tornado on a stick.

The Lindsay’s have moved the food truck to Clutesi Haven Marina to take advantage of traffic coming from the west coast and the more social atmosphere at the marina.

They dropped some menu items like the potato tornado, but have expanded their offerings to better reflect their abilities in the kitchen. Their menu now includes cod fish and chips, popcorn shrimp, chicken wings, poutine, chicken strips, wraps, burgers, and fries. In addition, there is a kid-friendly menu featuring hot dogs and grilled cheese sandwiches.

Rob has been in the food industry for more than 30 years, starting in Nanaimo.

“We are proud to offer our own fish and chips which comes with cole slaw, lemon, tartar and our own hand-cut fries,” said the couple.

“I’ve been cooking since I was 16,” he told Ha-Shilth-Sa.

Rob has worked at Mrs. Riches in Nanaimo as well as the casino and Alberni Brewing Co. in Port Alberni. He and his wife Nellie spent a few years in Ahousaht where they cooked for Neddie’s Grill food truck.

Nellie is from the Marshall and Jacobson family of Ahousaht.

Mr. Potato has been open for about a week at its new location. Despite the heavy rain on the weekend, they are keeping busy, thanks to the reputation they built in Ahousaht and to the locals who visit the marina.

“We do S’wing’ing Saturdays where we offer 75-cent wings with a minimum order of 12 wings,” said Nellie.

Wings come plain, salt and pepper, hot, honey garlic, teriyaki or barbeque flavors.

“We will run all winter long, if that is possible,” said Nellie.

That will depend on how cold the weather gets, but they plan to take time off for a Christmas break.

For now, they are the only food truck still running at the marina, but they say the others will be back in March 2022, when the weather warms up.

Mr. Potato can be found on Facebook where they offer specials and contests. You may call 250-918-8196 to make your order for quick and easy pick up.

Mr. Potato is located at Clutesi Haven Marina at 5104 River Road in Port Alberni. They are open Wednesday to Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.