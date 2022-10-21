Snow in the forecast for Vancouver Island mountain passes this weekend

Vancouver Island, BC – Get ready for a sudden arrival of early winter weather as a long, warm, extended summer comes to an abrupt end, at least at high elevations.

The BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure released a statement on Oct. 21, 2022, warning people to be ready for snow on BC’s mountain passes.

“…snow is in the forecast this weekend and drivers should be prepared,” reads the statement.

Most of Canada has enjoyed extended summer-like weather with warm, dry conditions through to nearly the end of October. This was a welcome relief after a slow, wet start to summer.

But as Halloween approaches, so does the colder, wetter weather.

On Vancouver Island, snow is in the forecast for sections of the Malahat and Highways 4, 14 and 28.

Mountain passes on all of the island highways, from the Malahat, going south to Victoria, BC, to Highway 4 between Parksville and Tofino/Ucluelet may get snow. Sections of highway between Langford and Port Renfrew along with sections of Highway 28 between Campbell River and Gold River/Tahsis, may also see some snow.

“The Province’s highway maintenance contractors are ready for winter. Drivers should also be ready as winter tire regulations are in effect,” states the Ministry of Transportation.

The Weather Network is also warning coastal communities and mariners of stronger than normal storm events this fall and winter.

While most of Canada is expecting fewer than normal fall storms, it will be different for both Canadian coasts. “The storms that do occur could still pack quite a punch, and both coasts face an elevated risk for high impact storms and excessive rainfall events,” says The Weather Network.

Drivers are reminded to slow down, use caution and to plan ahead when setting out this fall and winter. Check DriveBC.ca.