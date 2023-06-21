Ucluelet Secondary welcomes community members to new ‘state of the art’ facility on National Indigenous Peoples Day

By Alexandra Mehl, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter / June 21, 2023

The unveiling of Č̓iin̓uł, carved by Cliff George, which stood previously at the old Ucluelet Secondary School, was reinstalled at the new school to celebrate the grand opening on June 21. (Alexandra Mehl photos)

Ucluelet, BC

It has been a long time coming for students and residents on Vancouver Island’s west coast to see Ucluelet Elementary School’s renovations completed with a facility that is now seismically safe. 

For Tla-o-qui-aht Education Manager Iris Frank (hakumʔaał), it was important to see the school designed to create a safe space for Indigenous students and community members to gather. 

Marika Swan, in collaboration with students, artists, and elders, led the installation of Nuu-chah-nulth artwork, as it continues to be placed throughout the school.

“For Tla-o-qui-aht, art is just a piece of who we are - it’s a piece of our culture,” said Frank. “Being able to see a piece of art, for me, it touches my heart.”

More to come...

As Wickaninnish Elementary School sings and dances to Tim Masso’s Language song, the official ribbon cutting ceremony was held.

