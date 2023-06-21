Ucluelet Secondary welcomes community members to new ‘state of the art’ facility on National Indigenous Peoples Day

It has been a long time coming for students and residents on Vancouver Island’s west coast to see Ucluelet Elementary School’s renovations completed with a facility that is now seismically safe.

For Tla-o-qui-aht Education Manager Iris Frank (hakumʔaał), it was important to see the school designed to create a safe space for Indigenous students and community members to gather.

Marika Swan, in collaboration with students, artists, and elders, led the installation of Nuu-chah-nulth artwork, as it continues to be placed throughout the school.

“For Tla-o-qui-aht, art is just a piece of who we are - it’s a piece of our culture,” said Frank. “Being able to see a piece of art, for me, it touches my heart.”

More to come...