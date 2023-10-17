BC Achievement Award goes to Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Che:k’les7et’h’ businesses

The BC Achievement Foundation released its list of winners on Oct. 4, and among those awarded for business is Tiičma Enterprises, a group of businesses owned and operated by Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Che:k’tles7et’h’ First Nations.

According to the foundation, the 2023 BC Achievement Indigenous Business award program recognizes the outstanding accomplishments of Aboriginal businesses, entrepreneurs, partnership entities and community-owned enterprises.

Tiičma Enterprises, a wholly owned economic development corporation of the Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Che:k’les7et’h’ First Nations (KCFN), won the award in the category of Community-owned Business of the Year – two or more entities. Tiičma is the Nuu-chah-nulth word for ‘heart’ and their company slogan is ‘Business with heart’.

Following the implementation of their treaty in 2011, KCFN launched Tiičma Enterprises and the KCFN Group of Businesses to manage and operate the First Nations’ businesses. The group is also intended to provide entrepreneurship support and resources for members of the First Nation interested in starting or growing a business venture.

Tiičma Enterprises has under its umbrella the Fair Harbour Marina and Campground, Houpsitas Village Suites, Tiičma Aggregate, Tiičma Fisheries, Tiičma Forestry, Tiičma Hospitality, Tiičma Management Services, Walter’s Cove Resort, West Coast Expeditions along with other business partnerships and joint ventures.

According to the BC Achievement Foundation, Tiičma Enterprises has seen impressive growth by responding to market demands through strategic planning, investments, and training since 2012.

“The Tiičma Hospitality LP is a prime example, expanding its tourism offerings by investing in upgraded facilities. These moves solidify its market presence and contribute to employment and training opportunities,” stated the foundation.

“KCFN’s commitment to capacity building and succession planning is evident in their focus on professional development, mentoring citizens into management roles and attracting distant community members with stable careers and supporting citizen entrepreneurship whether in partnership or via procurement,” stated the BC Achievement Foundation website. “The Group of Businesses also collaborates through a roundtable, uniting First Nations, stakeholders, governments, and organizations to address key issues such as pandemic resilience, climate change, ecosystem restoration, and new economic prospects, all aimed at bolstering Kyuquot’s economies and resources.”

Tiičma Enterprises is set to its award at a BC Achievement Foundation Gala Dinner on November 4, 2023.

Ha-Shilth-Sa reached out to Tiičma Enterprises and KCFN Group of Businesses for comment but did not receive a response by deadline.