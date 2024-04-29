Packed house as Hupacasath hosts elders’ luncheon | Ha-Shilth-Sa Newspaper

Packed house as Hupacasath hosts elders’ luncheon

By Denise Titian / April 29, 2024

Geraldine Allwork enjoys a meal at the Italian Hall in Port Alberni for an elders gathering hosted by the Hupacasath First Nation on April 24. (Denise Titian photos)

Port Alberni, BC

Hundreds of Vancouver Island elders descended on Port Alberni’s Italian Hall on April 24 as Hupacasath graciously hosted the first Vancouver Island elders lunch since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Yes, it was crazy insane busy,” said Hupacasaht Youth and Elder Coordinator Carolina Tatoosh.

She went to say that she had planned for 350 elders and since their Hupacasath House of Gathering cannot accommodate that many people, they rented the Italian Hall on 6th Avenue.

But even then, it was standing-room only.

“The coordinators are supposed to tell how many elders are coming but that didn't happen,” said Tatoosh.

Following lunch, she reminded the guests that it is important to let the host community how many are coming so that they can make sure there’s enough food and seats for everyone.

Tattoosh said there is a monthly Elders’ Society meeting and they had an idea of how many would be coming to the Hupacasath gathering based on information that came out of that meeting. But the luncheons are popular and when you add those who showed up after hearing through the grapevine about the event – well, there were a lot of elders in the Italian Hall that day.

Fortunately, Tatoosh had the help of Tom’s Food Truck, who provided soup and 100 pieces of fried bread. There was also other soups, sandwiches, shepherd’s pie and dessert.

“There were four people that came out when they could, to help,” said Tatoosh.

She was grateful to those from other communities that pitched in to help out and she thanks them all.

All in all, the elders had a great time socializing with old friends and family. Following lunch they took part in games like like Name that Tune and were happy to go home with door prizes

Annie and Dave Watts.
Mary Anne Mitchell and Linda Louie.
A group of elders came from Campbell River for the gathering.

Share this:

Other Stories in
Island Families, Crime and justice

Island Families, Crime and justice

‘Should we go missing, we must be found’: Parliament takes steps towards Red Dress Alert 

Alexandra Mehl
Apr 24, 2024
Island Families, General

Quick acting residents save Anacla home from suspected arson fire

Denise Titian
Apr 23, 2024
Island Families, BC First Nations

Tseshaht celebrate groundbreaking for new Somass Hall

Denise Titian
Apr 2, 2024
Environment, Island Families, General

Stranded and orphaned young orca continues to survive, as crew explores options

Eric Plummer
Mar 28, 2024
Island Families, Coastal Response, BC First Nations

'Run for the hills!': Hesquiaht community remembers the Easter Friday tsunami 60 years later

Denise Titian
Mar 27, 2024
Island Families

Gus family celebrates Tseshaht elder’s 93rd birthday

Denise Titian
Mar 15, 2024