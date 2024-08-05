Puppies abandoned on logging road near Ucluelet

Two Rottweiler mix puppies have a safe home in Ucluelet after being found down a logging road on Ukee Days weekend, July 26 to July 28.

It is unclear as to why they were on the backroads alone, but a post on social media by their rescuer (who declined to be interviewed) describes the pups as likely being abandoned.

“No collars, no people anywhere to be found, covered in fleas and terrified,” reads the Facebook post on Ucluelet’s public community board.

The puppies were given de flea medication and days after being found, long-term locals took them in.

“It’s uncommon to find puppies out in those kinds of places. It’s more common to see stray dogs that have gotten separated from their people, you know campers or something like that,” said James Rodgers, the co-founder of Coastal Animal Rescue and Education (CARE) Network, a non-profit, volunteer driven organization based in Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation traditional territory that works to help animals in remote communities on the West Coast.

“One would hope that if one didn’t want puppies, they would get in touch with one of the re-homing organizations like CARE or the SPCA,” Rodgers continued. “But one of the challenges right now is that there are just so many unwanted dogs, cats, puppies and kittens that it’s getting increasingly difficult to find homes for them.”

Rodgers says the situation is “dire” and that he’s never seen animal welfare organizations as busy and as underfunded as they are now. This year alone, the BC SPCA has already witnessed a 3.6 per cent increase of animals in care compared to last year, notes an article in the Society’s 2024 Spring/Summer magazine.

“It’s an indication of how much we need more affordable, accessible vet care,” Rodgers said.

As a solution, CARE Network recently launched ‘Mission Pawsible’, a mobile vet clinic in the form of an 18-foot trailer and truck, to bring their animal care services to pet-owners in communities like Ahousaht, Ty-Histanis and Toquaht.

But as an organization that relies on volunteers, Rodgers says they’re often overwhelmed as they have a limited capacity to take animals in. When CARE is unable to provide shelter, he recommends calling the BC SPCA’s Alberni-Clayoquot Branch in Port Alberni as they have the ability to transfer animals to other SPCA centres across the province.

Rodgers offered well wishes to the two Rottweiler pups and adds that he hopes they get spayed/neutered.

“The shelters are bursting at the seems,” he re-iterates.

CARE Network is currently on the lookout for foster homes. If anyone is interested in volunteering, applications are available at: https://www.carenetwork.ca/get-involved.

“Animal welfare organizations as busy and as underfunded” :

https://hashilthsa.com/news/2024-07-04/indigenous-led-animal-welfare-organization-seeks-equitable-distribution-government