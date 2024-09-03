Tla-o-qui-aht kids greet new school year with epic outdoor playday

Tla-o-qui-aht kids had a funtastic time on Aug. 27 with a boulevard worth of bouncy castles popping up right in their own backyard at Ty-Histanis.

The Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation (TFN) Family Fun Day was co-hosted by the nations’ community services and education departments to celebrate the start of a new school year. Education manager Iris Frank says there are about 135 TFN kids getting ready for the upcoming scholastic year.

Ty-Histanis resident Cecilia Jackson soaked up the good vibes with her two grandchildren, Caiden, 9, and Charlotte, 7, who start Grade 5 and Grade 2 at Wickaninnish Community School in Tofino the first week of September.

“I didn’t get to have this when I was growing up at all. To have this right in the community is a big thing for people who are unfortunate to get a ride somewhere to go have fun. This is big for them,” said Jackson.

Ty-Histanis is about a 15-minute school bus ride away from Tofino.

“We didn’t really go anywhere all summer. They’ve been looking forward to it,” Jackson continued.

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) gifted new jackets, running shoes, hiking boots and backpacks to each child who was there.

“(My grandkids) got a brand-new jacket. They’re so happy,” said Jackson.

NTC training and prevention co-ordinator Gina Amos had the joyful task of passing out the presents to all the kids. She said NTC gifted about 45 pairs of shoes, 45 jackets and about 30 backpacks.

“We’re just showing them we are proud of them and happy that’s it’s another new year and exciting year for them to go back to school,” said Amos, adding that NTC hopes to be back next year and go to other communities as well. “We are proud of everybody for going to school.”

There were three families that took a boat over from Opitsaht and Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ. Skylene Patrick also brought the children from the qʷayačiikʔiis Childcare Centre over from Hitacu for the epic day of play, which included a snow cone station, cotton candy and face painting.