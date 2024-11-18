Two Nuu-chah-nulth women awarded King Charles medals in recognition of service to community

Two Nuu-chah-nulth women were awarded the King Charles medal in recognition of their decades of service to the community. Cyndi Stevens and Jeanette Watts received medals from MP Gord Johns at an elder’s dinner at the Port Alberni Friendship Center on November 12.

The King Charles III’s Coronation Medal commemorates the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III as King of Canada. Eligible candidates must have made a significant contribution to Canada or to a particular province, territory, region or community in the country, or have made an outstanding achievement abroad that brings credit to Canada.

There are 30,000 medals being awarded across Canada. Johns said that he was tasked with nominating 20 people in his riding for service in their communities.

Prior to official business, Ahousaht elder Wally Samuel welcomed the people and acknowledged Tseshaht and Hupacasath First Nations, in whose territory the event was held. A moment of silence was observed for former B.C. premier John Horgan, who died earlier that day.

Johns said they were there to share a meal with the elders and “to honour two amazing women who have contributed immensely to the individual, family and community health and well-being of Indigenous people.”

He praised both women for their selfless commitment to the community and making a difference in the lives of so many.

First to receive her medal was former NTC Nursing Manager Jeannette Watts.

“In recognition of your leadership in nursing care for Nuu-chah-nulth people, on and off-reserve, for more than 36 years, and for your contribution to providing culturally safe health care with a focus on partnership and listening to the voices of the people,” said Johns as he pinned the medal on Watts.

Johns recognized Watts for following the guidance of the elders, “that each person be treated as if they have the answer within while nurses help them navigate their way, rather than just telling them what to do.”

Watts was blanketed by NTC nurses and thanked them and the elders in the communities who helped guide her in a 40-year career in nursing and administration. She was instrumental in creating a health care approach based on First Nation’s values.

Cyndi Stevens, executive director of the Port Alberni Friendship Center, started as a volunteer back in 1978. Nearly 47 years later she continues to advocate on behalf of the community for programs and services offered at the PAFC.

She says she’s always stayed positive despite the challenges over the decades.

“I love this job,” she said, adding that the staff and community are like family.

Johns said Stevens is being honoured for more than 30 years of service to the community, her work with various levels of governance, national organizations and societies.