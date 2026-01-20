First Nations-owned forestry company granted additional court protection as anti-logging blockades continue

RCMP are continuing enforcement of a B.C. Supreme Court Injunction that C̓awak ʔqin Forestry Ltd, co-owned by Huu-ay-aht First Nation, was granted to prevent logging protestors from blocking access to their work areas within the Walbran Valley.

The B.C. Ministry of Forests says that harvesting in the upper Walbran Valley is being managed under an approved Forest Stewardship Plan. In an email to Ha-Shilth-Sa the ministry stated, “the Walbran contains 19,969 hectares (ha) of old growth, of which 17,105 ha (85 per cent) is protected through a combination of provincial parks, legally established Old Growth Management Areas and areas protected for animals (such as black-tailed deer, Roosevelt elk and the marbled murrelet).”

C̓awak ʔqin Forestry Ltd says they comply with government regulations and is committed to sustainability and best practises, and they work with local First Nations.

“C̓awak ʔqin Forestry respects the rights and perspective of local First Nations in the management of these lands and will continue to collaborate with all Nations whose territories overlap TFL 44, including Pacheedaht First Nation,” stated the company.

According to the Ministry of Forests, the stewardship plan sets objectives to protect key values, including old growth, riparian areas, wildlife habitat and areas of cultural significance to First Nations, and any harvesting must incorporate this into the operations plan.

But activists like the Walbran Forest Defenders are occupying and blocking access to cut blocks in an effort to prevent logging of old growth trees. They demand a moratorium on all old growth logging.

“Old growth forests are not ‘resources’. They are living ecosystems, climate stabilizers, wildlife habitat, and sacred places. Once they’re gone, they’re gone forever,” states Fairy Creek Blockade. “Walbran Camp exists because governments and industry refuse to stop. Because enforcement only shows up to protect logging interests — not ancient forests. Because people on the ground are still the last line of defense.”

The forestry company was granted an injunction to prevent these blockades in September 2025.

“The injunction prohibits anyone with notice of the order from, among other things, interfering with C̕awak ʔqin Forestry or its contractors’ lawful forestry operations,” said Geoff Payne, general manager of C̕awak ʔqin Forestry.

The one-year injunction authorizes the RCMP to arrest and remove any person who contravenes any provision of the court order.

In December the RCMP arrested at least six individuals for breaching the court order. One was charged with criminal mischief. Those arrested were processed and released on conditions with a court date in January 2026, according to the RCMP.

In addition to the arrests, structures that were built by protestors to block access to the work area were dismantled and cleared. Shortly afterward, Huu-ay-aht leadership reported that they were inundated with private and public messages from anonymous individuals across their social media platforms. Some of the messages contained threats and harassing language, according to Huu-ay-aht.

Then, on the morning of Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, the Lake Cowichan RCMP were summoned to a road leading into the cut block and encampment. Several logging vehicles that were parked in the area were destroyed by fire.

In a statement, police said the incident occurred along the Caycuse mainline, sometime overnight, and the equipment was found smoldering at approximately 7 a.m. that morning.

RCMP spokesman Corp. Alex Bérubé stated officers attended two different locations on the Caycuse forest service road, approximately 45 minutes from Lake Cowichan, locating three forest industry machines that had been damaged by fires.

“The machines, which included two grapple yarders and one log loader, are reported to have sustained over $530,000 in damages,” he noted.

A statement from Fairy Creek Blockade was made on social media four days later, denying any involvement in the arson and accusing the public of speculating that blockaders are responsible for the damage.

“Assigning blame before the facts are known serves to vilify forest protectors without grounds,” stated the group on social media. “Our community operates under a clear code of conduct grounded in peace, respect, and the well-being of all. That code explicitly prohibits violence and the damage or destruction of property.”

“We recognize the right for people to protest peacefully, but we also expect people in B.C. to follow the law and the directives of the RCMP,” stated the Ministry of Forests.

Both C̓awak ʔqin Forestry Ltd. and Pacheedaht First Nations, in whose territory the company are operating, have asked blockaders to leave but they remain in the injunction area.

“It was concerning to see the vandalism and damage to forestry equipment that was operating in TFL 46 and not related to C̕awak ʔqin Forestry activities,” said Geoff Payne. “We understand that the incident is under investigation by the RCMP and hope that a determination is made as to who is responsible.”

C̕awak ʔqin Forestry say they appreciate the RCMP’s work in enforcing the injunction, which is necessary to ensure the Court’s order is respected.

On January 8 C̕awak ʔqin Forestry brought forward a Notice of Application seeking an order that the Attorney General assume conduct of contempt proceedings against all individuals arrested for breaching the injunction.

The company says the application was brought forward due to the ongoing breach of the injunction by blockaders. Justice Anthony Saunders granted the forestry company’s application, which allows the arrestees to be prosecuted criminally rather than civilly.

The latest ruling means that the attorney general will review the arrests to determine whether there is evidence to prosecute those that continue to defy the injunction with criminal contempt.

“C̕awak ʔqin Forestry is pleased that the Notice of Application was successful and look forward to resuming our operations in a timely manner so that members of the community may return to work,” said Payne.

The RCMP says the burning of the forestry equipment incident is still being investigated, and further information may be shared as it becomes available. Anyone with any information about this incident are asked to call the Lake Cowichan RCMP at (250) 749-6668.