Uchucklesaht water company sees new deals in B.C. and China

Accolades and contracts are pouring in for Thunderbird Spirit Water.

The company offers both still and sparkling water products is 100 per cent owned and operated by Uchucklesaht Tribe Government, a Nuu-chah-nulth First Nation from southwest Vancouver Island.

Thunderbird Spirit Water was a nominee for the best Indigenous business at the Vancouver Island Business Excellence Awards last month.

Nanaimo’s Petroglyph Development Group ended up winning in this particular award category.

“We were pretty thrilled to be nominated for it,” said Andrew Silver, who works in sales and promotions for Thunderbird Spirit Water. “It came as a surprise to us. All of the nominees were pretty fantastic and we were in good company.”

Thunderbird was one of four nominees in its category.

“It's tough to be nominated in any award,” he said. “And to be considered for one of the top spots for best Indigenous business was a thrill for us.”

Though its products existed for years beforehand, Thunderbird Spirit Water’s official launch was in mid-2024, when it started being sold in various stores.

Thus, Silver said the business is still relatively new. But many positive things are happening for the company.

“Currently we've been selling to different resorts and spas and restaurants up and down the island and a few on the mainland,” Silver said. “And we've just signed a deal with Sobeys to go into their Thrifty (Food) stores on the island. So, that's going to be pretty big for us. And then if that takes off, then we'll go into the Thriftys on the mainland as well.”

Thunderbird Spirit Water has also gone abroad.

“We do some international shipping,” Silver said. “We've had some large orders from China, for example.”

Silver said the business does not release its sales figures. But he confirmed a substantial order was placed from China in late 2025.

Thunderbird Spirit Water is currently sold in bottles, bags and boxes.

“The canning line is coming soon,” Silver added. “We're still waiting on a part to get our canning line up and running. But that's coming this year.”

Company officials are waiting on a part from Italy that will be utilized on its canning line at its plant in Port Alberni.

“We’re hoping the part is going to come in the first or second quarter (of the year),” Silver said.

Silver is also rather excited that the company could soon have some other international markets soon.

“We've had some some interests, just no sales yet from other Asian markets as well,” he said. “So, we're working on those. And we have some deals that might be happening in the future in the (United) States. But that is a wait and see thing. We have to wait for the T’s to be crossed and the I’s to be dotted still.”

Silver said current strained relations between Canada and the U.S. is not having an effect on any possible deals south of the border.

“It's just more of a negotiation between our company and the companies that are looking to carry us,” he said.

One thing that is known, however, is that Thunderbird Spirit Water is held in high regard. That’s based on the company’s successes over the years at the annual global Taste & Design Awards, the equivalent of The Oscars for water products.

“There's water sommeliers and they judge water samples from premium water companies around the world,” Silver said. “And we've come away from it with golds and silvers for our water quality. It's some of the purest that you can find in the whole world and it's awesome. It's right here on Vancouver Island. It is coming from Uchucklesaht land.”

Silver said the company entered the Taste & Design Awards to gauge its water quality even before the business was officially launched. Over the years it has entered the super low mineral content category for sparkling and still water.

Silver is pleased the company has racked up awards and now some prestigious contracts.

“It's nice to get the recognition,” he said. “We're hoping that sales are going to follow. When you're a small company, it's hard to get yourself out there. We're hoping that once people are seeing it everywhere and getting more exposure to it, then that's going to open things up for us.”

Thunderbird officials would also welcome the opportunity to expand its sales to other continents.

“We’d like it to be international,” Silver said. “One of the things that we're really excited about is this water and the land the Uchucklesaht people have been nourished by it for generations. And they are excited and happy to be sharing it with everyone.”

Silver added water is presently a tricky subject around the world.

“There's a lot of places that don't have access to good water and we want to be able to send it and share it with everyone,” he said.

For some, Thunderbird’s prices might seem costly. A 750-ml bottle costs several times more than a similar-sized bottle from other brands.

“I think there's always going to be feedback from people when you get a premium product,” Silver said. “But it's no different than you can go and buy a bottle of wine. You can get a bottle of wine for $7.99. Or you can spend $20,000 on a bottle of wine, depends what you're looking for, what you're after. We offer a really high-end product and there is considerable expense in actually getting it from where it is and bringing it to the plant. That's what I'll say about that.”

The Thunderbird is deemed a majestic creature in Uchucklesaht tradition and lives in a nest among the mountains surrounding Hucuktlis (Henderson) Lake. The Thunderbird is believed to be the guardian and protector of the First Nation’s lake and its supply of drinking water.

Thunderbird Spirit Water comes from a natural artesian spring source nestled in the mountains on Uchucklesaht lands.