Huu-ay-aht Tyee Ha’wilth is seated at Hupacasath House of Gathering

A young woman has been seated as Huu-ay-aht’s Tyee Ha’wilth (Principal chief) as invited Ha’wiih and elders applauded in approval. The subdued celebration was held at Hupacasath’s House of Gathering over the weekend in front of a small crowd of invited guests.

Flanked by her parents and elders, hupałʔas (Olivia Peters) warmly greeted everyone with a hug as they entered the hall on Saturday, March 7, 2026. It would be her first day as hereditary leader of the Huu-ay-aht.

Guests were told that the House of ʔApwinisath would be conducting important business, a ‘ti'tikuu-ilth, which means a ceremony which seats a person in their proper place, according to huminʔiki (Irene Peters).

The family was there to fill the long-vacant seat of Tyee Ha’wilth of Huu-ay-aht. Derek Peters, the last seated Tyee Ha’wilth, stepped down from his role in 2022 following an incident that ultimately prevents him from continuing in the role of Huu-ay-aht Tyee Ha’wilth.

Since May 2022, Peters family matriarchs stepped in temporarily to represent the house. Jane Peters was there until her recent passing. Theresa Peter has since stepped in and has promised to continue to mentor the young new chief.

Derek Peters said their house of ʔApwinisath acknowledged Theresa Peter, saying, “she is our matriarch, the last one left of that generation.”

But the house of ʔApwinisath could not take care of important cultural business until a new Tyee Ha’wilth is seated.

The former Tyee went on to say that the celebration marks the day that he transfers his former responsibilities to the next heir, his daughter. “Olivia was always next in line. Jane held it, then Theresa held it. We are ready to make things right,” he said.

Hupacasath elder and historian, čučkaamałn̓I, Ron Hamilton, welcomed the people on behalf of Hupacasath Chief Alton Watts. Hamilton spoke of the close familial ties between Watts and ƛiišin (Art Peters) who was Olivia Peters’ great grandfather.

“We are happy this is happening here,” said Hamilton, adding that Olivia comes from Hupacasath as well as Huu-ay-aht because her maternal grandmother, Clara is from Hupacasath. At age 18, Olivia is the youngest ever in the ƛiišin line to take the hereditary chief seat and all its responsibilities.

Hamilton told the story of a Hupacasath elder that was Olivia’s great, great grandfather. x̣oʔis, or Chief Joseph. He was an elderly man when he died the day after a successful deer hunt. The deer, he said, was used to feed the people at x̣oʔis’s funeral.

Generations, later, baby Olivia Peters was born, and her new life was celebrated at her great great grandfather’s Hupacasath home territory, at the House of Gathering.

At two weeks old, baby Olivia was given her the name x̣oʔooniš, which is the child version of the chief Joseph’s name. The name tells the people she is directly connected to the Joseph family from Hupacasath.

Because of her familial ties to Hupacasath and because her first naming was held in that territory, the family said it is important to come full circle to do their important business of seating her there.

On the morning of her seating, a young buck was seen grazing just outside the hall as guests gathered for the big day. Undisturbed by all the activity nearby, the buck would casually look to the window, seemingly watching the historic event. One couldn’t help but wonder if it was x̣oʔis, giving his great granddaughter silent approval.

Robert Dennis informed guests that the seating ceremony was small and that a bigger celebration would be held at a later date. The Peters family, he explained, has suffered heavy losses in recent months. While events like this one are not usually done in times of mourning, this was important business that needed to be taken care of, he noted.

But now, said Dennis, there is a sense of excitement as they move forward, ready to rebuild. “This is uplifting,” he said.

Shortly after lunch, Olivia Peters, flanked by her grandmother and family elders, stood up in front of the crowd. A hand-woven whaler’s hat was placed on her head by her aunt, Stella Peters. She was given a Chief’s talking stick and a painted shawl, depicting a chief’s curtain, was wrapped around her shoulders.

In front of her stood Huu-ay-aht men holding two sets of headdresses, representing songs and dances that she now owns.

After she was dressed as Huu-ay-aht’s Tyee Ha’wilth, she was given the name ƛiišinʔas, which means daughter of ƛiišin,

“She’s the most kind-hearted person, not a bad bone in her body and she’s going to be good for the community,” said Hamilton. He thanked Derek Peters for showing good judgement and leadership in seating Olivia.

There were a few Nuu-chah-nulth hereditary chiefs in the house that were there to show their support. They, along with other guests, stood to congratulate the young chief and most explained how they are related to one another. All said they support Olivia on this historic occasion.

Some of the Barclay Sound chiefs said that some of their songs, stories, or ceremonial curtains are similar or ‘shared’. The curtain cape that Olivia was dressed in, for example is a miniature replica of a ceremonial curtain similar to a Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ chief’s curtain. This, they said, shows the family connection that occurred generations back when the daughter of the Huu-ay-aht Tyee Ha’wilth married the Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ Tyee Ha’wilth. Today, that would be the connection between the Jack family of Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ and the Peters family of Huu-ah-aht.

Toquaht Tyee Ha’wilth Wiicackum (Ann Mack) presented the new chief with a beautifully woven cedar bark hat. It was pointed out that Mack was also seated in the same place many years before. “It is not out of line to be seated in another’s house because of these close family ties…we are one,” said Robert Dennis Sr..

Chiefs that were there stood to show support for ƛiišinʔas in her new role. They came to ‘shake her hand’, to offer her money as she plans for her first big celebration, or for a trip to Dairy Queen, some joked.

As she stood to speak, elder family members dabbed their tears, so proud of their new tyee. “I am proud to be Huu-ay-aht and I am proud to hold the stick held by my great grandfather,” ƛiišinʔas told the crowd.

To those that were there to support her, she said she’s happy to know that she has all these people to lean on as she steps into her role. ƛiišinʔas said she and her house will now move forward to take care of business that needs to be done.

Because the Peters family is in mourning and their tyee ha’wilth hadn’t yet been seated, the house could not publicly share songs and dances. Now that she is seated, the family can move forward to take care of business, like planning memorial potlaches, said Derek.

According to the Peters family, the big celebration for their new Tyee Ha’wilth will take place at their Anacla home sometime in the winter.