Maaqtusiis Suns girls narrowly defend JANT U13 Silver division title

Maaqtusiis Suns from Ahousaht held on to a back-and-forth basketball game with rival Nuu-chah-nulth team Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ Ravens to clutch back-to-back titles in the Junior All Native Tournament (JANT) U13 Silver division.

Bellowing cheers and banging on traditional drums from packed bleachers at Langley’s Peter Ewart Middle School, Ahousaht fans might have given the Suns the edge they needed to narrowly defend their title by a score of 44-43.

“Thanks to the fans. It was amazing. Game changer for us. We’re not used to the loud crowds,” said Suns coach Robert Stanley.

He said his girls trained daily in preparation for JANT.

“We just be the adults in the gym and get them gym time. They do the work,” said Stanley. “It’s a great win. Thanks Ucluelet for the great battle. It was a more intense game than last year. They brought their A-game. My hats off to their girls. They improved a lot. The last time we played them, we beat them by quite a bit.”

After the fans had cleared out and volunteers began sweeping Ravens’ tears off the court, Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ coach Tyson Touchie spoke about practice.

“I remember on our very first practice we were sitting in a circle and we didn’t know each other. They thought I was a grumpy old man with big bushy eyebrows. But I remember, when we sat there, the goal was to go to the finals. That was the goal from our very first practice,” said Touchie.

“I think we just hit that emotional wall. As a guy, I felt bad because telling them to suck it up because we had 30 seconds left to get this hoop. I feel a little shortsighted because I didn’t think that two of these girls lost their parents, so they are dealing with grief. And they are coming in with some really strong emotions,” he continued.

Touchie said this final was just one of many games in what has become a “respectful rivalry” between the two teams.

“When we are running in the gym, I’m telling the girls that Ahousaht is running right now. Ahousaht is getting ready for the game, and they would grit their teeth and start running harder,” said Touchie.

Stanley said he believes Ahousaht will merge their U13 teams next year and enter the U13 Gold division.

“We are in talks,” he said.

Suns player Ellenore John led all scorers with 20 points in the final and was named tournament MVP. Aulani John from the Suns won a First Team All-Star.

Ravens Chenoa McCarthy-Tom and Samantha Clutesi earned First Team All-Stars.

Maaqtusiis Suns also won Most Sportsmanlike Team.