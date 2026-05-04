Tseshaht basketball tournament brings ‘May Madness’ to May long weekend

One month after the passing of his brother Yemchiss, Nasimius Ross found his way to the Alberni Athletic Hall to catch the finals of the Con “Nupps” Charleson Memorial Basketball Tournament.

Ross received warm hugs from everyone who crossed his path, April 19 was his birthday after all, a special day he serendipitously shares with Nupps.

For a moment Ross thought he would cancel the third annual Tseshaht Lightning Open Basketball Tournament, scheduled for May 15-18. But he could see his brother wrinkling his nose at the very thought, so he forged on despite his grief. Yemchiss (Darrell Roger Ross Jr.) passed on March 18, 2026 after a long battle with necrotizing pancreatitis.

“My brother almost passed away 15 years ago, and he didn’t take a day for granted. He was always out enjoying life. He went out and did it; he went out and got it. He faced some challenges, but he didn’t let that hold him back,” Ross shared.

“He kept trying to go forward in a positive way and that’s the legacy he leaves within me. I would be disrespecting him if I didn’t go ahead with this,” he said.

This year, 76 teams are entered in the Tseshaht Lightning tournament. Ross said he had 136 teams reach out from as far as New Mexico, U.S.A. and Newfoundland on the east coast of Canada. There will be eight divisions played across six gyms, including: master’s men, senior men/women, U17 boys/girls, U13 boys/girls and U10 exhibition games.

Tseshaht Lightning is also hosting a youth dance on Sunday, May 17 at Glenwood Sports Centre and an evening of music for the adults on Saturday, May 16 at the KCC concert hall in partnership with Five Acre Co.

“It’s what we call ḥačatak. It means everybody. It’s just a collaborative of Indigenous and non-Indigenous artists coming together to create some good energy,” said Ross.

“That’s what this tournament is about; just coming together and having a good time and letting your hair down and just connecting,” he continued.

The May 16 concert features DJ Handsome Tiger and KOKUM, with special guest DBL-G.

Once again, Ross says a community seafood feast for the elders will take place over the May long weekend hoopfest.

“This tournament is different because it invests back into the people,” said Ross.

About 80 per cent of the teams registered in Tseshaht’s basketball tournament are Nuu-chah-nulth.

“I think Port is the Nuu-chah-nulth capital. It’s very central to all the coastals. It’s an hour out and you have Nanaimo and Victoria that aren’t too far,” said Ross.

Coastal teams travel from the central Nuu-chah-nulth region (Ahousaht, Hesquiaht, Tla-o-qui-aht, Toquaht, and Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ) and the northern region (Ehattesaht, Ka:'yu:'k't'h'/Che:k'tles7et'h', Mowachaht/Muchalaht, and Nuchatlaht).

“The Coastals are the ones that don’t get a lot of opportunity and attention because they are so secluded. I think that’s why they are so supportive because it’s an opportunity for them to get their kids out and I think that says a lot. I think our services should really look at that,” Ross continued.

There are 20 teams entered in the senior men’s division this year, including Tom Campbell’s indestructible pick-up squad. For the past two years running Tom Campbell’s team has yet to lose a game in the Tseshaht Lightning tournament.

“We have some big boys again,” said Campbell. “Our plan is to play on the final afternoon.”

Campbell, a veteran Ahousaht coach, says he won’t know the final roster until he gets to the gym, but says it’ll be a mix of Indigenous and non-Indigenous players.

“Last year we had one kid from VIU, Ryan. He was the MVP. I don’t know if he’ll be playing this year,” said Campbell.

“I like to have kids not only from Ahousaht but from all over to show them what hard work will do for you. (Ryan) was just amazing. He’s a top-notch ball player. Even in his off-season, he was telling me he was going to the gym twice a week,” said Campbell.

He says open tournaments are “always great competition”.

“It brings out better and tougher competition when you open it up,” said Campbell.

Games start on Friday, May 15. Finals are on Monday, May 18 at the Alberni Athletic Hall. Admission is $10 per game or $25 for an all-facility weekend access pass. For full tournament schedule, visit the Facebook page: Tseshaht Lighting Basketball Tournament.

“Come out even if it’s not for basketball. Come out to see family and have some fun,” said Ross.

The Ha-Shilth-Sa will be broadcasting the action live from the Alberni Athletic Hall. Visit hashilthsa.com to watch.