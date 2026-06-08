Tseshaht friends & family shave heads to support cancer warriors

With the new cancer care clinic still more than a year down the road, those living in Port Alberni with the terrible disease must travel as far as Nanaimo or Victoria to receive treatment.

Even with financial support from health-care programs, it is not enough for patients, according to Tseshaht Chief Councilor Ken Watts. Watts’ mother Matilda Atleo was recently diagnosed with cancer. She, along with half a dozen other community members, make regular trips down island to receive treatment.

“We get support from First Nations Health Authority, but travel to Victoria is not cheap and it takes its toll…it’s not enough,” said Watts.

Inspired by Shae Dioron, a fellow Tseshaht member who organized a ball hockey fundraiser tournament for cancer warriors, Watts called upon friends and family to support Tseshaht First Nation in their Head Shave 4 Cancer Fundraiser.

Proceeds from the fundraiser went to Matilda Atleo, Gail Baker Gus, Julie Fontaine, Mike Lambert, Joe Charleson Sr. and one community member that wishes to remain anonymous.

Matilda Atleo advised people to be aware of their health. She said she developed a cough after the summer 2025 wildfires. The heavy smoke hung over the Alberni valley for days.

“I was never a smoker, but was diagnosed with lung cancer in February 2026,” she shared.

Held at the new Somass Hall, on June 7, volunteers bravely and generously had their hair shaved off for donations. They did it, they said, to show love and support.

“It’s important to give help, to give back to the community,” said Harry Brossault, a Huu-ay-aht man who volunteered to shave his head for the cause.

Alex Masso had six years of hair growth that he parted with that day. His waist-length hair was sectioned off and wrapped in elastic bands before being cut. His beautiful, long hair was donated to a charitable organization that makes wigs for cancer patients. He said he gave his hair to show his love for the people.

Myra Mack said she joined the cause because her life has been impacted in a good way by each of the people they were supporting that day. It was important that she show love and support for them.

Cliff Atleo Sr. shaved his head for his wife, Matilda. He said cancer is an awful disease.

“You never expect it to happen to your family,” he said.

Both Matilda’s sons, Ken Watts and Robert Watts, stepped up for their mother and had their head and beards shaved.

“This is a small way to show love and support to our members. It’s a way to raise awareness for my kids and the community,” said Josh Goodwill.

Walker Watts shaved his head because he knows what it’s like to have cancer in the family. He lost his father to the disease.

“One way or another, we’ve all been touched by this horrible thing,” said Watts.

Beaufort Barbers generously donated their time and equipment to shave the heads and sometimes faces of the volunteers. Trish Pavan, owner of Beaufort Barbers, said the cause is important to her team because one of their staff is a cancer survivor.

Cash donations were being accepted both at the event and are still being collected via EMT at headshave4cancer@gmail.com.

Several door prizes were donated to support the event and there was a draw for prizes at the conclusion of the fundraiser.

According to Ken Watts, more than $5,600 was raised and donations were still coming in.