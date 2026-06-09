Bringing cancer care closer to home: Nuu-chah-nulth-aht look forward to new Port Alberni clinic

It’s been a seven-year battle, so far, for Tseshaht’s Mike Lambert. “The Big C”, as he calls it, has seen him making countless trips from Port Alberni to Victoria and Nanaimo – the closest cancer clinic and oncology teams.

So, Mike and his family are pleased to hear that Port Alberni will have its own cancer care clinic. Island Health has announced that a cancer care clinic will open at West Coast General Hospital in 2028. This is welcome news for Port Alberni cancer patients and for those living in the west coast communities of Tofino, Ucluelet and beyond.

Island Health says patients living on the west coast of Vancouver Island will soon have improved access to cancer care closer to home, as the health authority, in partnership with BC Cancer and local community supporters, advances plans to establish a new Community Oncology Network (CON) site at West Coast General Hospital (WCGH).

Traveling for cancer care adds additional burden to those in need of treatment. It was the closure of Highway 4 during the 2023 forest fire at Cameron Lake that highlighted the need for CON care closer to home.

“In response, a temporary CON site was established at WCGH to ensure continuity of care. This temporary service demonstrated the critical importance and lasting value of providing treatment closer to home,” said Island Health in a statement to Ha-Shilth-Sa Newspaper.

“I imagine it is a good thing for Port, as long as they get the proper care and experienced doctors and care teams as they do in other towns,” said Lambert. “Me, myself, I don't mind the one-hour travel to Nanaimo. Over the seven years of me battling the big C, I have been going through numerous appointments Nanaimo and Victoria. And I do my chemo in Nanaimo, and I get good quality care, from their chemo team and oncologists.”

Still in planning stages, the new clinic is expected to open within two years, according to Island Health. It will be near the main entrance of West Coast General. Cancer patients have compromised immune systems and having the clinic near the entrance to the hospital minimizes their contact with the general population. Island Health says an existing space within WCGH has been identified for renovation to support the delivery of chemotherapy. The upgraded space will include three patient treatment chairs, a medication preparation room, an exam room, washroom facilities and dedicated clerical and storage areas.

The renovation is estimated to cost $1.23 million. The West Coast General Hospital Foundation has committed to leading a fundraising campaign to fully cover these capital costs, officially launching the campaign at a community event in Port Alberni on May 7, 2026. In addition, the WCGH Hospital Auxiliary has pledged $120,000 toward the project. Ongoing operating costs for the new service will be funded by Island Health and BC Cancer.

According to WCGH site director, Kelli Walsh, the Alberni-Clayoquot region sees over 250 new cancer diagnoses every year. The new closer-to-home cancer care clinic will save people travel time and expenses.

“It is very good to have a clinic starting up in Port Alberni, it will benefit a lot of people, and save travel,” said Lambert.

According to Island Health, the clinic will offer chemotherapy and other oncology therapies three days a week. It will not provide radiation therapy.

Island Health went on to say that construction is also underway on a new BC Cancer centre at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital, which will include radiation therapy and PET-CT diagnostic services. This estimated $311 million project is expected to open to patients in 2028.

Island Health currently operates four CON sites at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital, Cowichan District Hospital, Campbell River Hospital, and Comox Valley Hospital. The addition of a site at WCGH will significantly expand access for patients living in Port Alberni and surrounding communities.

To support their members battling cancer, Tseshaht First Nation held an event on June 7 called Head Shave 4 Cancer Fundraiser. Tseshaht Chief Councillor Council Ken Watts invited others to join him as local business Beaufort Barbers volunteered their time to shave heads.

“This terrible disease has touched us all in some way. Let’s stand together in solidarity with those that are facing this health challenge,” Tseshaht states on their fundraiser poster. Donations are being collected via EMT at headshave4cancer@gmail.com.

Funds generated from the event will go to support six community members to support them with travel expenses as they battle cancer.