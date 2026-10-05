Canada Post unveils Orange Shirt Stamp Collection

The momentum for National Truth and Reconciliation continues to rise, with Canada Post today unveiling a collection of four Orange Shirt stamps in recognition of the ongoing Every Child Matters campaign.

Begun in 2013 by Phyllis Jack Webstad, the symbol of the Orange Shirt has become a striking and memorable symbol of all that was taken from Indigenous First Nations across Canada. The Orange Shirt walks have themselves become a rallying point for Canadian support of First Nations. This year in particular represents a significant milestone in the movement – students who are graduating this year have spent every year since kindergarten participating in the walk.

In an interview granted to Canada Post, Webstad notes, “We at home weren’t talking about residential school, let alone having it in school. The students from the public school system will start to graduate, knowing what happened to us, and will have empathy.”

With the growing support across the country for National Truth and Reconciliation, and for the Orange Shirt walks, the ultimate goal of the movement seems to be within reach, says Webstad. “I’m calling it a stepping stone on the path to Truth and Reconciliation in Canada, the end of the path being Reconciliation.”

The four stamps feature strong graphic art from three prominent First Nations artists: Emily Kewageshig, an Anishinaabe artist and visual storyteller from Saugeen First Nation No. 29 in Ontario, Jason Sikoak, a Montreal based Nunatsiavut mixed media artist, and Christi Belcourt, a Metis visual artist, and Order of Canada recipient.

The artists made sure to weave deep meaning into the designs. Three of the stamps have been illustrated to reflect the experiences of First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities, with a fourth dedicated to Mother Earth.

For the First Nations, an eagle rises, symbolizing strength and spiritual guidance, while four feathers point upward, celebrating the first generation to learn about residential schools from kindergarten to grade 12. A glowing heart recognizes survivors, their families and communities.

For the Inuit, multiple figures form a spiral – reflecting how we learn and grow in an ever-expanding circle. Sun rays symbolize hope for younger generations, while the surrounding delta braid represents unity and connection across Inuit Nunangat.

For the Metis, a sash and floral designs represent Métis culture. Beaded mitts symbolize the land-based learning that residential schools disrupted and the lost ability of a grandmother to protect her grandchild against the elements.

The fourth stamp is dedicated to Mother Earth, symbolizing the connection between past, present and future generations. It shows a mother holding her children, whose flowing forms express resilience and intergenerational strength. Rising trees rooted within her body symbolize deep ties to ancestral knowledge and the continuation of these teachings.

Together, the collection covers Indigenous styles that span the breadth of Canada from coast to coast, showcasing the differences between Nations while also illustrating the unmistakable similarities that tie Canadian art together.

The Truth and Reconciliation Official First Day Cover retails for $5.96, or is available as a gatefold stamp booklet featuring the four Orange Shirt Day T‑shirt designs displayed together on the front and back covers.

To purchase Orange Shirt Day T-shirt stamp collection online, visit https://store.canadapost-postescanada.ca/store-boutique/en/414326111/p/…