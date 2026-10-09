5040 Peak reopens following bridge repair, crowd management conversations underway

Hikers can once again venture up Vancouver Island’s popular 5040 Peak, Cobalt Lake and Triple Peak trails after a bridge replacement on the Marion Main Forest Service Road (FSR) closed access for all of September.

Martin Hofmann is a volunteer caretaker for the 5040 hut known as Hišimy̓awiƛ (Hi-SHIM-ya-wit), which means “gather together.”

He says since the Alpine Club of Canada built the hut 10 years ago, the amount of people on 5040 Peak has steadily increased, but recently over the past few years, he says traffic in the area has “exploded”.

Over a weekend this July, he observed 40 tents at Cobalt Lake, another 30 tents beside the hut and about 10 more tents on the ridge.

One weekend in August, he counted 84 cars parked by the trailhead.

“We get a lot of families. People are bringing up camp chairs these days. We just used to sit on rocks,” he laughed.

He said the hut is booked solid every day until the end of October and most weekends in the winter.

“The increased numbers are putting pressure on the facilities. Outhouses and bear caches are requiring more regular maintenance. The trail is also getting severely eroded in some sections and will require some maintenance as well,” said Hofmann.

“The number of people and dogs is also creating a concern for water quality,” he continued.

In 2023, Hofmann said they put an additional outhouse in at Cobalt Lake to help maintain the area.

Alberni Valley Rescue Squad (AVRS) was also up 5040 a lot this year – they called it “easily their busiest hike in the area.”

“This is not an easy trail and it is not beginner friendly,” AVRS posted on their social media.

“It’s steep. It’s rooty. It’s rough. There are sections that require scrambling, good footing and the ability to safely navigate challenging terrain. The incline is relentless which means the decline is also challenging,” said the Search and Rescue Squad.

Hofmann said they are in the early stages of discussions with Rec Sites and Trails BC (Rec Sites and Trails), the provincial government agency, on the best ways to manage this dramatic increase.

“With (Rec Sites and Trails) we are planning to discuss First Nations involvement in the future plans, and we would be happy to work with them to protect what we can,” said Hofmann.

He said they are looking at establishing a campsite for registration.

“I think that is probably the way things will have to go. The campers are well meaning, they are not going up there to damage things; just with a little registration will go a long way to managing the numbers,” said Hofmann.

The ridges of 5040 Peak are considered shared territory for at least six Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations including Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ (Ucluelet), Toquaht, Tla-o-qui-aht, Tseshaht, Hupačasath and Uchucklesaht.

“First Nations have so much local knowledge and it would be interesting and useful if we could have more signs showing the history of the area,” he continued. “It’s where all the watersheds come together. There are a lot of people involved.”

“It’s a beautiful area and we want to keep access there for people because I think it’s really important for people to get out and see just how beautiful Vancouver Island is. But on the other hand, we have to do what we can to maintain it,” said Hofmann.

The Ministry of Environment and Parks called 5040 Peak one of Vancouver Island's premier backcountry hiking destinations. They said the road opening includes vehicles up to and including pick-up trucks.

“Visitors should be prepared for a steep, challenging trail in a remote setting, with rapidly changing mountain weather and limited or no cellular service,” said the ministry.

“(Rec Sites and Trails) encourages visitors to plan ahead, check current trail conditions, practice Leave No Trace principles, and ensure they have the experience, equipment, and supplies necessary for a safe trip. Visitors are asked to pack out all garbage and be prepared for remote travel conditions,” they said.