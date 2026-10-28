A new look at one of Vancouver Island’s most infamous disappearances

The disappearance of Lisa Marie Young in 2002 is as well known to Vancouver Island residents as it is tragic and unsolved. A new book, co-authored by Norah Caldwell and Carolann Bosma, seeks to shine more light on this mystery - a case that highlights the systemic failures of the RCMP and the justice system in Canada.

Where Is Lisa Marie Young?: The Disappearance of an Indigenous Woman and Her Family's Fight to Bring Her Home comes out on November 3rd.

“Where is Lisa Marie Young? is a deep dive into the night Lisa disappeared, a testament to the decades-long effort by her community to find her, and a beautiful lament for the full person Lisa was before the final 12 hours of her life,” reads a publisher’s overview of the book. “A grief song and a call to action, Where is Lisa Marie Young? invites you to join the search and demand justice for Lisa.”

The book became a reality via the Island Crime podcast. The host of that show, Laura Palmer, has had a particular interest in the Lisa Marie Young case for some time, and dedicated the first season of the podcast to Lisa’s story. It inspired her to ask her sister, Norah Caldwell, to write a book on it, and she agreed.

“Norah then asked me to share about Lisa, [who] is my foster sister,” said co-author Carolann Bosma. “We were in foster care together as teenagers.”

Caldwell, who resides on the east coast in Prince Edward Island, found a synergy in the long-distance writing arrangement.

“[It] didn’t impact the way Carolann and I worked,” said Caldwell. “If anything, this quiet island and our view of gulls and eagles swooping above a tidal river helped me to finish the book. Perhaps the stunning west coast worked on Carolann the same way.”

“Norah and I connected right away.” said Bosma. “We both really care about Lisa and we had that as a common anchor. We felt like sharing Lisa's disappearance was important in helping bring closure and justice for her and her loved ones. I am of the belief that anyone can offer their support and assistance in bringing light to Lisa. Everyone has a gift they can bring to the table in helping advocate for Lisa.”

The book is being released via the Touchwood imprint, a BC publishing house with a strong library of Canadian-interest titles.

“[Touchwood] really cared about Lisa and understood this was something important in advocating on her behalf,” said Bosma. “They were also really good at taking the lead on how to get the book published. They provided clear guidelines and timelines and that helped with getting the book into readers hands.”

A book launch is planned for November 4th at the North Nanaimo Library, but due to space limitations it’s restricted to close family and friends only. Future readings and signings may be in the planning stages.

“I would be interested in travelling Vancouver Island,” said Bosma. “Starting at Port Hardy and working my way around the island. I want an opportunity to share about my sister with people that may not know about her. I would also like to offer the opportunity for other missing and murdered victims' families to share about their loved ones. Vancouver Island is a small island and I would never wish losing someone in a tragedy such as how we lost Lisa. I think it is important to remember the missing and murdered individuals and stand with their loved ones.”

Lisa’s mother Joanne Young of the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation spent all of her remaining years working tirelessly to find her daughter. She died in 2017, never having known what truly happened. This book is part of a larger family effort to keep the search for answers alive.

“My best-case hope is that her loved ones get closure and Lisa comes home,” said Bosma. “I don't want her somewhere out there. I want her to come home. The best-case hope is that we finally get justice for her and that whoever is responsible for her murder is held accountable.”

“It was always our hope to bring Lisa’s story to a larger audience,” added Caldwell. “The more people who know about her, the better. If it helps to bring her home, that would be optimal.”

The ongoing case of Lisa Marie Young is a painful obstacle along the path to reconciliation. Much like the Highway of Tears, Starlight Tours, the disregard for Robert Pickton’s victims and so many other MMIWG2S cases and issues, Lisa’s disappearance and the failures of the RCMP in handling her case prove that the road ahead is lengthy. It also proves how important it is to stay on it.

Where Is Lisa Marie Young?: The Disappearance of an Indigenous Woman and Her Family's Fight to Bring Her Home will be available from all digital storefronts and select physical booksellers on November 3rd, including Moebius Books in Port Alberni and Windowseat Books in Nanaimo. Further information can also be found at whereislisa.ca.