First major storm of the autumn closes Zeballos' old town

It’s here – the first major storm of the fall 2026 season struck the west coast of Vancouver Island on the morning of November 6 with a big dump of heavy rain that flooded roads in Zeballos and forced evacuations.

Environment Canada has issued a severe weather alert affecting a majority of Vancouver Island and the central British Columbia coast. Residents are advised to stay away from rivers, creeks and culverts.

The agency issued a Yellow Warning with rainfall amounts of 100 to 130 millimetres - except up to 175 mm locally or over higher terrain is expected. A strong low-pressure system will continue to drench parts of Vancouver Island through Friday, Nov. 6. The heaviest rainfall wa expected in the morning, with rainfall rates possibly reaching up to or exceeding 10 mm an hour for several hours. The highest rainfall amounts are forecast to be northwest of Tofino, including Port Alice, Zeballos, Tahsis and Gold River.

It is the first major wind and rainstorm of the season and is expected to continue into next week.

Environment Canada advises that localized flooding is possible.

“Some roads may become impassable. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times,” stated the federal department.

West coast residents began feeling the affect of heavy rain on Friday morning. Over in Macoah, Toquaht citizen Noreen Frank said her office is only 300 steps from her home and she normally walks to work.

“Not this morning. I felt ridiculous driving to work … but it is coming down like the Niagara Falls,” she posted.

Roads in Zeballos began flooding before the sun was up. Resident Ernie Smith posted a pre-dawn video showing flooded roads littered with gravel and debris. He and his wife live on the main street, Maquinna Avenue, in Zeballos, below the mountain that was ravaged by a wildfire in 2018.

The fire-damaged steep mountain slope is unstable in the heavy rain, prompting an evacuation order for that part of the village.

“We are safe but evacuated again,” said Smith in a social media post. “We have been asked not to go back until the geotechnical have a look…Thankfully the Village is looking after us, they dug a berm up above to divert the water.”

Hugh Braker of the Tseshaht Emergency Preparedness Committee advised residents to prepare for heavy rain and flooding in a social media post dated November 5.

“Prepare for heavy rain and possible flooding in all the usual places. Heavy rain warning for most of Vancouver Island including inland Vancouver Island (Port Alberni),” he wrote.

Rain will continue well into next week, though not as heavy as the 100 to 130 mm (4 to 5 inches) expected on November 6.

The Strathcona Regional District declared a state of emergency at 10:30 am Nov. 6 due to flooding and risk of landslides in Zeballos. Evacuation orders are in effect for portions of the village of Zeballos. Evacuees are advised to go to the emergency reception centre set up at the Zeballos Fire Hall at 155 Maquinna Avenue.

“The Village of Zeballos and SRD (Strathcona Regional District) are actively monitoring flooding and potential landslide risks in the area,” the SRD stated. “Both the Village of Zeballos and SRD Emergency Operations Centres (EOC) are activated and coordinating response efforts. Residents under Evacuation Order may be eligible for Emergency Support Services.”

The public are advised to follow all evacuation instructions and official updates when posted at srd.ca/eoc and SRD social media channels.

The severe weather has prompted BC Ferries to cancel several morning sailings between Nanaimo, Duke Point, Victoria and the mainland. Hullo Ferries also cancelled sailings on Nov. 6 due to severe winds up to 70 kilometres an hour and high waves in the Strait of Georgia.

For BC Ferries, the Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay (Vancouver – Victoria), Horseshoe Bay – Departure Bay (Vancouver – Nanaimo) and Tsawwassen – Duke Point (to Nanaimo) routes had all morning sailings cancelled through to the afternoon.

The first available sailing is tentatively scheduled for 3 p.m., according to current BC Ferries schedules.

The Hullo foot passenger ferry between Vancouver and Nanaimo cancelled five of its six scheduled sailings on Nov. 6. The final sailing of the day from each port is marked as normal service, meaning it will run – weather permitting.