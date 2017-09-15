Nuu-chah-nulth Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Gathering

From Tuesday to Thursday this week, over 20 families of missing and murdered Nuu-chah-nulth women and girls converged at Maht Mahs gym in Port Alberni. Those affected by the tragedies shared their stories over three days of culturally-based healing.

The event also brought the attention of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, which sent personnel to take private statements from the affected familie members. According to the National Inquiry, the homocide rate of aboriginal women is almost seven times higher than the rate for other female Canadians. An interim report with preliminary findings is scheduled to be completed by the federal body Nov. 1.

View a photo gallery of the event here:

