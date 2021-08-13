Poett Nook wildfire under control

A wildfire near Poett Nook is now considered low risk after a Western Forest Products fire watch crew responded by applying 1,200 gallons of water to the blaze yesterday, according to a release by Huu-ay-aht First Nation.

The 10-square metre ground fire occurred on treaty settlement lands that are under a standing timber purchase agreement with Western Forest Products, near Bamfield.

The site of the fire is still under observation.

“The crew watched the fire location Thursday evening to ensure it did not re-ignite, with 1,000 gallons of water on site,” read the release.

Currently, the fire danger rating in the Coastal Fire Centre area is high to extreme, meaning new fires will start easily, spread rapidly, and challenge firefighting efforts.

On Friday, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for West Vancouver Island warning about air quality.

“Many regions of southern and central B.C. are being impacted or are likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24 [to] 48 hours,” read the statement. “Wildfire smoke is a natural part of our environment, but it is important to be mindful that exposure to smoke may affect your health.”

Smoke is drifting from the interior of B.C. as well as from the U.S., which currently has fires along the west coast, says the B.C. wildfire service.

According to the province, there are currently 268 wildfires burning in B.C., with 12 triggered in the past two days.

“Wildfire smoke is a constantly-changing mixture of particles and gases which includes many chemicals that can harm your health,” says Environment Canada.

As a heatwave sweeps across the province, with daytime highs ranging from 29 to 35 degrees Celsius, hot and dry conditions are expected to increase wildfire risk.

To report a wildfire, you can call: 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 on a cell