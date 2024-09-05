Cole Sayers awarded King Charles III Coronation Medal

Kwatuuma Cole Sayers of the Hupačasath First Nation has received a King Charles III Coronation Medal for his work in clean energy and economic development.

At the second of two ceremonies held this summer presenting the awards, Kwatuuma received the medal on Aug. 27 in Vancouver. Sayers’ mother Judith Sayers also won the award at the first ceremony back in July, which was held in Victoria.

“I am deeply honored to receive the Coronation Medal. This recognition is a testament to the dedication and collaborative efforts of our communities in advancing clean energy and sustainable development”, said Cole Sayers in a statement released by The Clean Energy Association of British Columbia. “As we continue to walk the path of reconciliation and stewardship, I believe in the power of partnerships to create a future where First Nations are not only participants but leaders in the energy transition.”

A total of 30,000 Canadians received the King Charles III Coronation Medal in ceremonies all over the country this July and August. The medals are given to those who “Have made a significant contribution to Canada or to a particular province, territory, region or community of Canada, or have made an outstanding achievement abroad that brings credit to Canada,” stated the federal government.