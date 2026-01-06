West Coast General hires nurses in effort to reopen ICU

The West Coast General’s ICU remains closed a month a half after a staffing shortage forced the hospital to scale back critical care services - but three nurses have been hired to help with the situation, with several more candidates being considered.

The intensive care unit at Port Alberni’s hospital has been indefinitely closed since Nov. 20, a measure undertaken after the West Coast General’s leading physicians determined that continuing to operate the three-bed life-support unit would compromise the safety of other health care delivered at the facility. For the last month and a half, ICU patients have been transferred to other facilities – in most cases to the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital, which has an intensive care capacity 10 times more than in Port Alberni. Over the first weeks of the ICU closure this amounted to an average of one transferred patient a day.

It's yet to be clear when the ICU will reopen, but Island Health contends that getting more nurses “with specialized training for critical care and emergency settings is a top priority” for the Port Alberni hospital. Since November three more registered nurses have been hired to work at the West Coast General’s ICU and emergency department.

“The three nurses are expected to begin working at WCGH early this year, with start dates between January and March,” wrote Island Health in an email to Ha-Shilth-Sa. “Recruitment activity remains strong, with four candidates completed interviews and five more in the interview stage. We are also seeing diverse interest, with candidates from the United States, United Kingdom, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Nigeria.”

The hospital’s staffing shortage led to more issues in December, when those admitted to West Coast General were limited to patients with a family doctor who works in the facility. Enacted on Dec. 10, this restriction meant that those needing to stay in West Coast General would be transferred elsewhere, unless the patient was connected to a general practitioner with hospital privileges.

“This is due to a staffing shortage of hospitalists, the physicians who care for patients admitted to hospital who do not have a family doctor with admitting privileges,” stated Island Health when the restriction was announced.

Surgical, psychiatric and infant delivery services continued, and full hospitalist services resumed on Dec. 24.

“Work is continuing to strengthen hospitalist coverage, but there is confidence that further prolonged interruptions to inpatient care are unlikely,” said Health Minister Josie Osborne on Dec. 24.

The Port Alberni hospital is listed under the Provincial Rural Retention Incentives initiative, which offers health care professionals an annual bonus of up to $8,000 to work in the community.

Island Health’s job postings for the hospital have also increased during the ICU closure, from 60 on Nov. 25 to 81 as of Jan. 6. Some of these positions offer signing bonuses, including a $20,000 incentive for a general duty registered nurse position.

Meanwhile, the West Coast General’s staffing issue is by no means unique, as communities across B.C. and Canada face a shortage of health care workers. Emergency departments have closed for periods of time, the most recent temporary shutdown hitting 100 Mile House’s hospital at the end of 2025, while Mission Memorial’s ED faced overnight closures for a week, starting Dec. 29.

According to Island Health, measures are in place to ensure this doesn’t happen at West Coast General’s ED, which sees an average of over 50 patients a day from a large region that stretches across Vancouver Island’s western coastal communities. A team at the hospital coordinates consistent coverage for the emergency department.

“They are continuously monitoring schedules for upcoming shift vacancies,” said Island Health. “When gaps in physician coverage are identified for upcoming shifts, the local team sends a call out to Island Health’s network of physicians. This includes physicians with Island Health, around B.C. and across Canada.”

“If initial call outs are not successful, the team coordinates further efforts to encourage shift coverage, which may include incentives consistent with provincial compensation agreements and guidelines,” continued the health authority.

During a particularly challenging Christmas season, Tseshaht members gathered in the West Coast General’s atrium on Dec. 18 to recognize health care workers for their ongoing efforts. The First Nation sang and danced for the hospital staff, giving them Devil’s club necklaces for protection.

“We know that it’s been challenging, we know we need more medical staff to come here and live here,” said Tseshaht Chief Councillor Ken Watts during the presentation. “We know it can be stressful, we know it can be heavy on your heart, but we also know that you guys walk in here with a big heart. You’re here because you care. You care about the people you provide service to in this community.”

“We’re so grateful and thankful to all of you,” added Tseshaht member Martin Watts. “For those that are working here, our hearts are with you at a time when you want to be with your family but your first priority is looking after people here.”