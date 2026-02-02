Tla-o-qui-aht breaks ground on Phase Two of Ty-Histanis subdivision

After over two decades of negotiations with the federal government, Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation (TFN) broke ground on Phase Two of their community development plan for Ty-Histanis this January.

The path to reaching this milestone dates back more than 20 years to 2003 and the initial signing of an agreement between TFN and the Government of Canada.

In that agreement, Tla-o-qui-aht negotiated with the federal government to transfer two parcels of land from the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve (PRNPR) to expand residential capacity of the nations’ existing Esowista Reserve located at Long Beach near Tofino.

The first parcel of land, roughly 86 hectares, was transferred from the PRNP to TFN in 2003, and the community of Ty-Histanis (pronounced ta-yus-taa-nis) was created.

But many years later, the transfer of the second parcel of land remained unfulfilled, until the signing of Hisiikcumyin Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in 2024 with Crown-Indigenous Relations, setting the framework to advance negotiations for the additions to the reserve.

“These negotiations were driven by a clear mandate from our people: to expand our communities in response to population growth, overcrowded housing, and the increasing need for space to support intergenerational family living,” said Tla-o-qui-aht Chief Elmer Frank in a Jan. 14, 2026, community memo.

“Through the dedication and leadership of Moses Martin, Elmer Frank, Simon Tom, Francis Frank, and the late Bruce Frank, Tla-o-qui-aht successfully secured the Additions to Reserve that allowed for the expansion of Esowista,” said Frank. “This achievement laid the foundation for what became Phase I of Ty-Histanis—a milestone in our long-term vision for sustainable community growth. Today, we continue to uphold the commitments outlined in the MoU with Indigenous Services Canada and with this accountability in place.”

Ty-Histanis is a Nuu-chah-nulth word that means “a place to anchor whales”. Phase One includes 68 lots with over 90 housing units, elders’ accommodations, a children’s centre, a maintenance yard, a geothermal pump station, an administrative building and a health centre.

According to Ha-Shilth-Sa News archives from 2011, much of Ty-Histanis land was swampy prior to development. The area had to be drained and sediment ponds were created.

Proposed development plans for Ty-Histanis Phase Two include an additional 34 lots and currently 36 housing units, but the nation says that number of units is not set and will depend on what the community decides to build moving forward.

Chief Frank notes in his community memo that lot clearing in preparation for new home construction is underway seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Thank you for your continued support, patience, and commitment as we move forward together in ensuring future generations have the space, homes, and community infrastructure they deserve,” said Frank.