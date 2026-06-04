FIFA Watch Party hosted by local Nuu-chah-nulth Nations to be held in Port Alberni

FIFA World Cup soccer fans won’t need to subscribe to any expensive sports cable channels thanks to watch parties being organized by local First Nations in Port Alberni.

Held every four years, the FIFA World Cup brings together 48 top men’s soccer teams from around the world who play round-robin-style soccer matches as they vie for the world champion crown. Organized by the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), the World Cup games will be hosted by Canada, Mexico and the USA with 104 matches to be televised.

In Canada, the FIFA World Cup games will be played in Toronto, where six matches will be held, and Vancouver for seven matches. If you would like to attend a match in person, tickets are selling fast and could drain your bank account. An online search for tickets to the Canada versus Qatar game, to be held in Vancouver on June 18 at BC Place, will cost at least $569 for a seat in the upper deck (nosebleed section as they are commonly called).

That same Canada versus Qatar game will cost around $1,000 per ticket for seats much closer to the playing field. Or, if it’s a clear view of the field that you’re looking for, there are tickets selling for more than $23,000 for this game – and tickets are selling fast.

And then there’s the closer to home, free option. You can join other FIFA fans at a community watch party.

The provincial government is providing $1.7 million through the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport to 32 communities throughout British Columbia. The funding, to be used for multi-cultural watch parties, will bring together the communities.

“Local events will celebrate community spirit through soccer-themed activities, live public match viewings, multiculturalism, local performers and food and beverage offerings,” said the ministry in a statement.

Hosting the seven World Cup games in Vancouver is expected to cost the province up to $729 million in public funds – equal to $104 million per match. The government is also expecting revenue from the tournament, which is projected to bring the net loss down to the $90-$114 million range.

Despite this drain on public funds, Premier David Eby is optimistic about the opportunity.

“We are proud to help bring the excitement of the FIFA World Cup 2026 to communities throughout B.C.,” he said. “Hosting this tournament is a once-in-a generation opportunity. It’s something that everyone will remember, especially the thousands of kids in B.C. who look up to these incredible athletes. It’s about sharing the love of sport, and the excitement, energy, and pride in hosting the largest single-sport event in the world.”

In the Port Alberni region, the Hupacasath, Tseshaht, and Huu-ay-aht First Nations received $90,000 in provincial funding to host public match viewings over several days. The hosts will provide entertainment, food and cultural displays at designated watch party locations. The watch parties coincide with FIFA matches being played on June 12, 13, 18, 21, 24, 26, and July 2, 7, and 19.

Other Vancouver Island communities that received funding include Tofino, which got $37,179. The resort town will host a Soccer Celebration from July 16–19, featuring a free all‑ages beach soccer jamboree, a movie night, and public match viewings.

The Comox Valley is receiving $60,000 to host a public match viewing on June 12 with live local music and cultural performances before and after the broadcasts.

Organizers in Port Alberni have been meeting frequently to plan for the watch parties. According to Susan Wale, who is helping Hupacasath prepare for the event, opening ceremonies will be held June 12, starting with cultural protocols.

Starting at noon, attendees will watch team Canada’s opening match with Bosnia.

Organizers are still working on event locations but say most screenings will take place at the Kinsmen Community Centre at 4102 Hollywood Street (think Fall Fair grounds). There will be a special satellite event hosted at the House of Huu-ay-aht in Anacla, near Bamfield, on July 7.

All events are open to the public. Guests are encouraged to bring their jerseys, flags and community spirit while enjoying these free, public watch parties.

Important dates for FIFA fans are:

June 12 – Canada vs. Bosnia

June 18 – Canada vs. Qatar

June 24 – Canada vs. Switzerland

July 2 – knockout screenings

July 19 – FIFA World Cup Final

Closing day and the final screening is July 19.