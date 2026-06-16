The 2026 annual Tlu-piich games are moving ahead with new Tlu-piich Coordinator

The summertime tradition of the Tlu-piich games is back for 2026. New games Coordinator Brevin Charleson is excited to bring his take on the games to Port Alberni. “No solid dates yet but I am hoping for four days in the second week of August,” Charleston tells Ha-Shilth-Sa. Track and field, basketball and canoe races are planned with the potential for more events as the planning progresses.

Charleson, a former camp counselor at Tillicum le lum and former Hesquiaht Chief Councilor is now attending law school at the University of Victoria. “This is perfect for my summer between semesters,” he says, “I always want to be working in community, with the NTC or Hesquiaht.”

Charleson himself is a long-time competitor at the Tlu-piich games, “the first event I ever competed in was the baby crawl, I also was the winner and still have the trophy to prove it.” Charleson was an avid basketball player all through his youth, competing at Tlu-piich, JANT and on his high school team, having a love for sport his whole life.

Charleson hopes to bring back traditional events like the baby crawl and possibly the elder’s dash. “I like the traditions of the games, that is what makes them really special. I really like the focus on culture and community.” Lots of kiddie events and culturally focused events are in the works for this year’s Tlu-piich games.

As always, the games rely heavily on volunteer participation. Sign up for volunteers is now open and anyone interested can email brevin.charleson@nuuchahnulth.org to sign up.

The NTC is also taking applications for the Tlu-piich Games Assistant, Tlu-piich Games Volunteer Coordinator and Assistant Volunteer Coordinator, starting immediately.